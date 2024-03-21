'I think we won a car!' Coincidence chimes in as St. Thomas, Ont. man wins electric Volkswagen SUV
A St. Thomas man is celebrating a big win in a national contest.
Joe Mazzotta won a brand new Volkswagen SUV in Tim Hortons' ‘Roll Up to Win’ contest.
Joe, who recently moved from London, has been a Tim Hortons regular for 40 years.
“I didn’t believe it. Total, total disbelief,” he told CTV News London. “Even to this day, I am still having a hard-time believing it!”
Joe won the $65,000 all-electric vehicle three weeks ago.
Interestingly, while waiting for his order that day, he recalled telling his wife Christine that he was annoyed that he had not won anything in the roll-up contest.
“This year, I did not even win a coffee or a donut all year long that I was playing it,” he said.
But with his next roll his luck changed.
“I said, ‘Christine, I think we won a car,' but I really don’t believe it,” he recalled.
Within minutes, Tim Hortons confirmed he was a winner, and, as it turned out, so were the contest organizers and the SUV manufacturer.
Although the ‘Roll Up to Win’ contest is random, Joe won his Volkswagen at the Tim Hortons location directly across the street from the future Volkswagen battery plant.
“It’s fate, it’s truly fate!” said Meg Giffin of Tim Hortons.
“You couldn’t have picked a better spot, considering the new Volkswagen facility is right across the street here,” added Willie Mates of Dalmar VW Motors.
Joe also appreciates the unlikely coincidence.
“It’s amazing Volkswagen invested here,” he said. “And I invested here coming from London.”
While grateful for his good fortune, Joe admitted out he has already invested plenty of cash in Tim Hortons.
“I’ve probably given Tim’s all that money over the years!” he concluded with a laugh from the driver's seat of the new SUV.
Joe’s new car will not arrive until June, but he got a sneak peek at the exact same model in St. Thomas Thursday morning.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
How Canada's family doctor shortage compares to other countries
Canada ranks last when it comes to access to family doctors in a just-released list of 10 high-income countries.
MPs debating Poilievre's motion of non-confidence in PM Trudeau ahead of vote
Members of Parliament are debating a motion of non-confidence moved by Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre against Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.
BREAKING 'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Canadian woman identified as victim in Mexico shooting
The son of a Canadian woman killed in Queretaro, Mexico, says she was on her way back to Canada to look after her elderly mother. Mexican police put out a release identifying the Canadian as Gabriele Schart, adding that she was killed in a shooting on March 16.
Former premiers, other dignitaries pay respects to Brian Mulroney in Montreal
Prominent Quebec political leaders and other dignitaries arrived to St. Patrick's Basilica in Montreal Thursday to pay their final respects to former prime minister Brian Mulroney, who died Feb. 29 at age 84.
Quebec killer, alleged suspect in fatal Montreal fire, pleads guilty to prison escape
A convicted killer who spent 51 months on the lam from a prison in Quebec — and who court documents cite as a suspect in a Montreal fire that killed seven people — has pleaded guilty to escaping custody.