'I think we won a car!' Coincidence chimes in as St. Thomas, Ont. man wins electric Volkswagen SUV

A St. Thomas man is celebrating a big win in a national contest.

Joe Mazzotta won a brand new Volkswagen SUV in Tim Hortons' ‘Roll Up to Win’ contest.

Joe, who recently moved from London, has been a Tim Hortons regular for 40 years.

“I didn’t believe it. Total, total disbelief,” he told CTV News London. “Even to this day, I am still having a hard-time believing it!”

Joe won the $65,000 all-electric vehicle three weeks ago.

Interestingly, while waiting for his order that day, he recalled telling his wife Christine that he was annoyed that he had not won anything in the roll-up contest.

“This year, I did not even win a coffee or a donut all year long that I was playing it,” he said.

But with his next roll his luck changed.

“I said, ‘Christine, I think we won a car,' but I really don’t believe it,” he recalled.

Within minutes, Tim Hortons confirmed he was a winner, and, as it turned out, so were the contest organizers and the SUV manufacturer.

Although the ‘Roll Up to Win’ contest is random, Joe won his Volkswagen at the Tim Hortons location directly across the street from the future Volkswagen battery plant.

“It’s fate, it’s truly fate!” said Meg Giffin of Tim Hortons.

“You couldn’t have picked a better spot, considering the new Volkswagen facility is right across the street here,” added Willie Mates of Dalmar VW Motors.

Joe also appreciates the unlikely coincidence.

“It’s amazing Volkswagen invested here,” he said. “And I invested here coming from London.”

While grateful for his good fortune, Joe admitted out he has already invested plenty of cash in Tim Hortons.

“I’ve probably given Tim’s all that money over the years!” he concluded with a laugh from the driver's seat of the new SUV.

Joe’s new car will not arrive until June, but he got a sneak peek at the exact same model in St. Thomas Thursday morning.