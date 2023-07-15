‘I still can’t believe my luck!’ Retiree wins over $165K by playing the lottery

Zbigniew Denejka of South Bruce Peninsula has won the LOTTO 6/49 secondary prize of $165,105.40 in the June 21 draw.

Zbigniew, a 69-year-old father of two, said he’s been playing the lottery for 30 years, and enjoys LOTTO 6/49 and LOTTO MAX and always says yes to ENCORE.

The retiree checked his numbers online and discovered he had won. “I checked them again and again,” he recounted, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto.

Zbigniew shared the exciting news with his wife. “She was overjoyed,” he said. “I’m glad I got to experience that moment with her.”

With his winnings, Zbigniew plans to complete some home renovations. “This money is going to be very helpful. I still can’t believe my luck!” he concluded.