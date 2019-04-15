Featured
I scream, you scream, someone really wanted ice cream
CTV London
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 3:21PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 3:32PM EDT
A 39-year-old London man with an apparent sweet tooth has been charged with robbery and resisting arrest.
A store clerk at a mini-mart on Dundas Street was allegedly threatened with a knife on Sunday night after a man took two tubs of mint chocolate chip ice cream and left the store.
London police say when the suspect was confronted, he produced a large knife and fled the area.
The suspect was located a short distance away from the store.
The dessert was a costly treat as he was charged with robbery and resisting arrest.
He was scheduled to appear in a London court on Monday.