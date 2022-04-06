'I saw big winner!': London man wins $100,000

Home renovations are in the future for a London, Ont. man who is glad he said “yes” to Encore.

David Quantrill matched the last six of seven ENCORE numbers in exact order in the March 11 draw to win $100,000/

The 42-year-old health and safety coordinator said he’s a regular lottery player and always adds two lines of ENCORE.

“I was scanning a few tickets on the OLG App,” said Quantrill. “The first ticket wasn’t a winner and when I scanned the second, I saw Big Winner. My hands were shaking!”

He says he his girlfriend and mother to share the big news and they were both very excited.

Quantrill says he plans to complete some home renovations, purchase a king-size bed and save the rest.

The winning ticket was purchased at Convenience Mini Mart on Culver Drive in London.