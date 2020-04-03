I'm sorry. Remorseful thief returns large sum of cash plus $100
Published Friday, April 3, 2020 3:16PM EDT
Then-Bank of Canada Governor Mark Carney holds a new $100 bill as he unveils polymer bank notes in $50 and $100 denominations at the Bank of Canada in Ottawa on Monday, June 20, 2011. (Sean Kilpatrick/THE CANADIAN PRESS)
LONDON, ONT. -- A thief with a conscience returned what he had taken plus a little something extra.
On Tuesday, a clerk at a St. Thomas Talbot Street variety store reported a large sum of money was taken from their wallet.
The next day, a male entered the store and returned the stolen cash.
The person responsible also left an apology letter, along with an extra $100 for the victim’s trouble.