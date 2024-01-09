'I’m sad for the loss of your young teenage years': London, Ont. man sentenced in internet luring case

David Nicol, 51, of London posed as boy when he lured teenaged girls on the internet in exchange for explicit photographs and sex.

During his sentencing hearing, the court heard that Nicol would pose online as a 14-year-old boy using the name “Scottyboyy2002.”

Over a time period dating back to 2018 there were four female victims in their early teens who would meet up with Nicol at places including a shopping mall or even his home.

While handing down her decision, Justice Wendy Harris Bentley told the court, “Mr. Nicol targeted young girls advertising that he could supply marijuana and alcohol...Mr. Nicol recorded the sexual assaults.”

The victims would eventually reach out to the London Police Service and Nicol would be arrested and charged.

In September, Nicol pleaded guilty to seven counts including luring, sexual interference and communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

After a joint submission from the Crown and the defence, Harris Bentley sentenced him to seven years. But with credit for time already served in custody Nicol only needs to serve four more years in prison.

He was also placed on the Sex Offender Registry.

The court heard that the girls’ lives have been altered with most still suffering from nightmares, anxiety and depression.

Before wrapping up the proceedings, Harris Bentley turned to the victims and said, “It always impresses me that people have the courage to go to the police and report something that is so personal and painful.”

She added, “I’m sad for the loss of your young teenage years.”