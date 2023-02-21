'I’m rushing to get home to my loved ones' says driver charged with stunt driving

Brant County OPP are reminding residents there is no excuse for excessive speeding after clocking a Sarnia, Ont. resident driving over 170 km/h in a posted 100 km/h zone.

An OPP officer initiated a traffic stop on Highway 403 in Brant County just after 10 p.m. Sunday after they witnessed a vehicle travel at a high rate of speed.

The 32-year-old man from Sarnia is facing several charges including:

Drive motor vehicle - perform stunt - excessive speed

Speeding in excess of 50km/h over the speed limit

Drive motor vehicle - no licence

"There is NO excuse for driving this speed on public roads in [County of Brant]," said OPP on Twitter. "I'm sorry but 'I'm rushing to get home to my loved ones' does not work."

He is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.