'I'm just trying to protect my child': Mother claims child came home with cuts, bruises from daycare amid Kidorable closure

A mother spoke with CTV News on Monday after claiming her 3-year-old daughter allegedly suffered from bite marks, broken skin that would bleed, and bruising every time she came home from Kidorable Child Care Centre.

The mother of two — who is choosing to remain anonymous to protect her identity — said her child was getting injured by another child who attended the daycare but said the staff did not take her injuries seriously.

“The one bite was actually so deep that it was bleeding. They didn't bandage it. They didn’t go to any effort to make sure that didn’t get infected,” the mother told CTV News. “I inquired as to whether it was the same child that did all of them and they were like yep it is. They kind of all brushed it off.”

At one point she claims a staff member suggested she pull her daughter from the program. The mother said her daughter would cry on the way to Kidorable, afraid that she would get injured again.

“It broke my heart,” she said.

Concerned for her daughter, the mother contacted the Ministry of Education to file a report.

Inspectors from the Ministry of Education issued a protection order to the operators of Kidorable “on the basis that they had reasonable grounds to believe there was an imminent threat to the health, safety and welfare of the children in care.”

In an email sent to a parent, the Ministry of Education stated, “In accordance with the Protection Order the licensee is prohibited from providing care, and the licence is suspended, until the Ministry is satisfied that the licensee has complied with the steps outlined in the order.”

Both locations now have notices from the Ministry of Education posted in the front entrance, saying the centres have been closed due to concerns raised, citing a "protection order" to immediately stop providing child care — it's the same notice parents were handed as they came to pick up their children last week.

“The health and safety of our children are of paramount importance. That is why Protection Orders — the immediate suspension of operations — are issued to ensure the safety and protection of the children in care. We will never waiver from our duty to protect our most vulnerable among us, our children,” said Grace Lee, a spokesperson for the Ministry of Education.

After Kidorable temporarily closed its doors, the Chelsea Green Children’s Centre was able to secure space for at least 20 children.

“Chelsea Green Children’s Centre’s waitlist policy allows for parents to move on the waitlist in emergency situations,” said Tamara Blaney, the executive director of Chelsea Green. “The sudden closure of their regular Centre without the ability to find alternate care was considered an emergency.”

CTV News has contacted Kidorable for an interview but have not yet received a comment.

— With files from CTV London’s Gerry Dewan