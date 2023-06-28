'I just went fast': London swimmer anchors comeback gold medal win at World Special Olympic Games

Chris Innes is a world champion.

The London, Ont. swimmer is back in the Forest City with hardware around his neck after winning a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

“I just went fast,” said Innes, who was the anchor in the 4x50 metre relay.

When he dove into the pool for his two 25-metre laps, his team was about 10 metres and three seconds behind first place Germany.

“I have never seen him swim so fast and so hard,” explained John Innes, Chris’ dad, and the chair of Special Olympics London. “When Chris was tagged in by the end of the first length he had brought his team up to second place, and by two-thirds of the way through the race he was in first. We were screaming ‘Go, Chris go!’”

John used worlds like “surreal” and unbelievable” to describe his son’s performance.

Chris Innes is back in the pool in London, Ont. after winning a gold medal at the Special Olympics World Games in Berlin, Germany.

“When he touched the line, at first it was ‘oh my god, they have got gold,’” said John. “To come from behind and to have your son do that, it’s something that I think that every parent dreams of.”

Chris’ mom Carol Innes was also in the crowd, and joked that she nearly passed out when he touched the finish line.

“I saw him flip and it was one of the best flips he's done,” said Carol. “I held my breath, and when he touched I got really light headed. Like John said, it was surreal.”

Chris, 43, was back in the pool on Wednesday at the StarTech.com YMCA on Southdale Road just a week after leading Team Canada to the win.

He has been to 13 provincial games, seven nationals, and two worlds (he was a downhill skier in 2017 in Austria) -- but this is the crowning achievement.

It all came thanks to hard work in the gym.

"I did push-ups, sit ups, and running 12 laps," said Chris, who has high functioning autism.

Chris trained four-to-five days per week with a personal trainer since finding out in January he’d be representing Canada.

He's now a world champion and at 43 years old, he’s showing it’s never too late to accomplish your dreams.

“He finished fourth and sixth and two other races, and in those races. I would suggest to you that most of the swimmers that beat him or at least half his age,” said John. “He's the old man in the pool when it comes to those competitions, and to still be competitive on a world stage at 43, that's not something a lot of us can do.”