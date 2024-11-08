'I just wanted to leave': Witness testifies about arguments and chaos at bush party shooting trial
Witness testimony continued in a London courthouse today in the Josue Silva murder trial.
This morning, Keira Meikle took the stand and testified that she was only 16 years old when she drove a group of friends to a bush party off Pack Road in southwest London on July 30, 2021.
She stated that part way through the night there was a commotion saying, "It was yelling or arguing, I didn't hear words or phrases, but something was going on."
She told the jury they decided to leave the gathering and when they headed out she said, "A white car arrived and two men get out and two women are standing there waiting for them to get out."
Meikle said they were masked and when one man lifted his shirt, she saw a knife blade and got scared saying, "I already wanted to leave and that was kind of 'okay let's go.'"
She testified that later that night after they left, she learned that someone had been shot and taken to hospital.
Josue Silva, 18, would end up dying after being shot in the stomach.
Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)
London Police later arrested and charged Emily Altmann, 22, and the co-accused, 23-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra. Both have plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.
Later in the day, Garrett McCabe testified via Zoom that he too attended the bush party that night with friends.
He testified, "When I was around the fire I saw someone come in with a machete and a ski mask that I don't hang around." He added, "I tried to get a hold of my girlfriend at the time, and I just wanted to leave."
Later under cross-examination from the defence, McCabe said one of the masked men was hanging from a tree stump banging the machete.
The trial resumes next week.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW Who should lead the Liberals? 'None of the above,' poll finds
As questions loom over Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s leadership, a new Nanos Research poll commissioned for CTV News says a quarter of Canadians say none of the potential candidates appeal to them.
Canada's response to Trump deportation plan a key focus of revived cabinet committee
U.S. president-elect Donald Trump's promise to launch a mass deportation of millions of undocumented people has the Canadian government looking at its own border.
Canada rent report: What landlords are asking tenants to pay
Average asking rents declined nationally on a year-over-year basis for the first time in more than three years in October, said a report out Thursday.
U.S. election maps: How did 2024 compare to 2020 and 2016?
Though two states have yet to be officially called, the U.S. election map has mostly been settled. How does it compare with the previous two elections?
N.S. school 'deeply sorry' for asking service members not to wear uniforms at Remembrance Day ceremony
An elementary school in the Halifax area has backed away from a request that service members not wear uniforms to the school's Remembrance Day ceremony.
Remembrance Day: What's open and closed in Canada?
While banks and post offices will be closed nationwide on Remembrance Day, shops and businesses could be open depending on where you live in Canada.
BREAKING Judicial recount for Surrey-Guildford confirms B.C. NDP's majority
The B.C. New Democrats have a majority government of 47 seats after a judicial recount in the riding of Surrey-Guildford gave the party's candidate 22 more votes than the provincial Conservatives.
48,584 space heaters recalled in Canada after burn injury in U.S.
Health Canada has announced a recall for electric space heaters over potential fire and burn risks, a notice published Thursday reads.
Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic
Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.