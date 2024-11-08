LONDON
London

    • 'I just wanted to leave': Witness testifies about arguments and chaos at bush party shooting trial

    London courthouse as seen on November 6, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London) London courthouse as seen on November 6, 2024 (Bailey Shakyaver/CTV News London)
    Share

    Witness testimony continued in a London courthouse today in the Josue Silva murder trial.

    This morning, Keira Meikle took the stand and testified that she was only 16 years old when she drove a group of friends to a bush party off Pack Road in southwest London on July 30, 2021.

    She stated that part way through the night there was a commotion saying, "It was yelling or arguing, I didn't hear words or phrases, but something was going on."

    She told the jury they decided to leave the gathering and when they headed out she said, "A white car arrived and two men get out and two women are standing there waiting for them to get out."

    Meikle said they were masked and when one man lifted his shirt, she saw a knife blade and got scared saying, "I already wanted to leave and that was kind of 'okay let's go.'"

    She testified that later that night after they left, she learned that someone had been shot and taken to hospital.

    Josue Silva, 18, would end up dying after being shot in the stomach.

    Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)

    London Police later arrested and charged Emily Altmann, 22, and the co-accused, 23-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra. Both have plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

    Later in the day, Garrett McCabe testified via Zoom that he too attended the bush party that night with friends.

    He testified, "When I was around the fire I saw someone come in with a machete and a ski mask that I don't hang around." He added, "I tried to get a hold of my girlfriend at the time, and I just wanted to leave."

    Later under cross-examination from the defence, McCabe said one of the masked men was hanging from a tree stump banging the machete.

    The trial resumes next week. 

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Israeli soccer fans were attacked in Amsterdam. The violence was condemned as antisemitic

    Israeli fans were assaulted after a soccer game in Amsterdam by hordes of young people apparently riled up by calls on social media to target Jewish people, Dutch authorities said Friday. Five people were treated at hospitals and dozens were arrested after the attacks, which were condemned as antisemitic by authorities in Amsterdam, Israel and across Europe.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News