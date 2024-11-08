'I just wanted to leave': Witness testifies about arguments and chaos at bush party shooting trial

Witness testimony continued in a London courthouse today in the Josue Silva murder trial.

This morning, Keira Meikle took the stand and testified that she was only 16 years old when she drove a group of friends to a bush party off Pack Road in southwest London on July 30, 2021.

She stated that part way through the night there was a commotion saying, "It was yelling or arguing, I didn't hear words or phrases, but something was going on."

She told the jury they decided to leave the gathering and when they headed out she said, "A white car arrived and two men get out and two women are standing there waiting for them to get out."

Meikle said they were masked and when one man lifted his shirt, she saw a knife blade and got scared saying, "I already wanted to leave and that was kind of 'okay let's go.'"

She testified that later that night after they left, she learned that someone had been shot and taken to hospital.

Josue Silva, 18, would end up dying after being shot in the stomach.

Josue Silva is seen in this undated family photo. (Source: Westview Funeral Chapel)

London Police later arrested and charged Emily Altmann, 22, and the co-accused, 23-year-old Carlos Guerra Guerra. Both have plead not guilty to second degree murder and assault causing bodily harm.

Later in the day, Garrett McCabe testified via Zoom that he too attended the bush party that night with friends.

He testified, "When I was around the fire I saw someone come in with a machete and a ski mask that I don't hang around." He added, "I tried to get a hold of my girlfriend at the time, and I just wanted to leave."

Later under cross-examination from the defence, McCabe said one of the masked men was hanging from a tree stump banging the machete.

The trial resumes next week.