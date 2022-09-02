'I haven’t seen this many people on the road in a long time': OPP stress safety as road travel picks up

Not everyone's Labour Day weekend getaway will include three horses and some bales of hay — but Doug Weaver and daughter Alexis Weaver were doing just that. They made a stop at a truck stop, heading from their home in Chatham, Ont. to Paris, Ont. for a barrel racing competition.

Alexis says she loves the competitions, telling CTV News London, "You work hard all year just for a 15 second run every weekend and, I don't know, it's just really fun."

They've travelled to competitions throughout the summer, including one in Georgia, but Doug noticed a distinct difference Friday morning -- even after just an hour on the road.

"Talk of fuel prices being so high and, yet, I haven't seen this many people on the road in a long time,” he says.

OPP have been out making sure all those drivers obey the rules the road. The safety blitz had cruisers stationed along Highway 401 with spotters identifying infractions.

OPP spokesperson Derek Rogers says they’re focusing on what they call “The Big Four.”

"We're talking about inattentive drivers, we're talking about impaired driving, failure to wear a seatbelt and aggressive driving or speeding,” he says.

Rogers says those issues have resulted in about 230 traffic fatalities so far this year, most of them occurring over the summer.

"These are significant increases right across the board compared to the same period of time last year,” he adds.

Weaver is hoping the increased volume will force people to stay more attentive, saying, "It's not normally this way from Chatham to London, but it was almost bumper to bumper and normally that stretch of our drive is the easy stretch."

Sgt. Kerry Schmidt says the OPP isn't just focusing on land travel, but they're also out this weekend ensuring people play safe on the water as well.

"We want to be out there making sure people are having a good time but we also need to make sure they get home safe at the end of that weekend,” says Schmidt.