'I have similar concerns': Local politicians react to Chrystia Freeland viral video
When walking the streets in Ottawa, Ont., Elgin-Middlesex London MP Karen Vecchio has a man accompany her, and she also carries a panic button.
Frustrated at the way Chrystia Freeland was treated in a recent viral video, Vecchio immediately sent a text to the deputy prime minister to apologize for what happened to her.
The video shows a man approach Freeland as she’s getting into an elevator at a hotel in Grande Prairie, Alta. and call her a traitor while yelling profanities.
“The bottom line is this should not be happening to politicians, this shouldn't be happening to people period,” says Vecchio, who serves as the opposition shadow minister for Women and Gender Equality and Youth, and the chair of the Standing Committee on the Status of Women.
“There is that fear, there is that case of intimidation. People think they can just come into our space and do this. I am a small five-foot-five-and-a-half woman, I'm small and can be intimidated, and we have to take that into consideration,” she says. “I've said to some people in the past, ‘You should not be speaking to me this way,’ and it's because I think they don't understand how threatening they really are.”
It is instances like this which can deter women from wanting to enter politics.
Hamou is a woman and visible minority. She believes Londoners have been more receptive and kind to the Muslim community since the attack on the Afzaal family in June 2021, but she still has received hateful and racist comments since becoming a councillor last November.
Of the more than 61 people who have put their name forward for mayor or city councillor in London this fall, only 36 per cent are women.
“I say focus, try to focus on the positive stuff,” says Hamou.
She adds, “Try to get like-minded men, women, [and] non-binary people on your side. Go knock on some doors, and make sure you support those women and don't run against them. If you seen strong women, scoop them up, bring them with you to meetings, mentor them to do things like that, include them, make sure they're represented.”
Despite knowing all the negatives associated with being a woman in politics, Skylar Franke was one of those who put her name forward to run this fall. She’s seeking the vacant seat in Ward 11 left by departing Coun. Stephen Turner.
“I want to serve the community, and I don't think that anyone should be prevented from being able to be a politician or willingly serve their community,” says Franke. “I put my name on the ballot because it excites me. I'd like to work and I hope I can make a difference and then ideally as a role model, other people want to get engaged and become females in politics.”
She understands the Freeland incident can be a barrier for women who want to enter the political ring.
“You're not even being attacked based on what you've done or your policies, it's based on your gender,” says Franke, who recently had a child.
She adds, “There are lots of barriers that prevent women from wanting to run, like perception, but then also actual barriers like childcare. I do think again childcare is huge but not only for women engaging in politics but just women re-entering the workforce after having a kid. Having accessible, affordable childcare will be huge.”
Vecchio believes it’s ok to be angry at policy, but not to the point of threatening anyone’s life.
She feels for other politicians and their office staff who are often intimidated over the phone.
”I'm not really well known across this country, there are people that do know us, and we are public figures,” says Vecchio.
“For Freeland, people know her face, and I do fear for her. Last year members of Parliament were provided panic buttons. I carry that around when I'm outside of my riding, because I do not know who the people are, and I do not know what might bring them to an event,” she adds.
Vecchio says in her seven years in office, the past two have been the most difficult because the country is so divided.
As a member of the opposition party, it is her job to criticize the government, but it has to be done respectfully.
“To those people that are out there attacking our politicians, please step back, write a letter, try to bring forward your thoughts on what you're doing, but come up with a solution and just don't yell,” says Vecchio. “I think that's what we've seen the intimidation of Chrystia. I cannot accept it nor will I accept it, and I don't accept that for any of our politicians.”
