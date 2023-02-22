'I had to dive out of the way': 6 OPP vehicles damaged in past two months while pulled over and lights engaged

Over the past two months, six West Region OPP vehicles have been struck while conducting traffic stops on the side of the road.

“It's one of the most dangerous parts of our job being out there and conducting traffic stops,” said Const. Patti Cote of Oxford County OPP.

Cote recalled a near miss while working a RIDE program.

“We were out on the side of the road with our flashing lights going, and a vehicle was coming towards us on a bend going really fast. We had to literally jump out of the way to avoid being hit by this passing vehicle,” said Cote, who suffered an injury to her Achilles tendon.

During the winter storm on Dec. 23, 2022, three separate incidents occurred where cruisers were hit. In Middlesex and Wellington counties, a civilian vehicle struck cruisers. In Chatham, Ont., a tractor trailer demolished a cruiser.

In all three incidents, the officers were unharmed.

Two more cars were hit in Chatham on Jan. 25. On Feb. 4, an Oxford County OPP cruiser suffered significant damage.

“It has been scary, particularly when you look at the amount of damage that was done to the cruisers,” said Inspector Ross Stuart, manager of West Region OPP Traffic and Marine.

“Certainly we could have had a situation where officers were hurt a lot worse than they were, so we're so grateful for that. It’s what's prompted this campaign over the last week,” he added.

The “Move Over” law requires vehicles to change lanes to avoid emergency vehicles.

During a recent campaign, officers would conduct traffic stops and have a colleague watch for those who didn't obey the law.

Between Feb. 13 and Feb. 16, the OPP laid 284 charges related to this campaign, including 95 for failing to move over. 42 warnings were given, 99 speeding charges were given, four stunt-driving charges, and 44 other charges were laid under the Highway Traffic Act.

It’s not just about police. The campaign is aimed at anyone on the side of the road like EMS, fire, and tow truck drivers.

Dwayne Cameron, part owner of Clarke’s and Sturdy’s Towing company in London, Ont. has had some near misses while on the job. (Brent Lale/CTV News London)

“A couple of years ago, I had a close real close call on Highbury [Avenue] doing a recovery job,” said Dwayne Cameron, part owner of Clarke’s and Sturdy’s towing company in London, Ont.

Cameron added, “The vehicle was in the ditch, and the driver went real close to me. There was an officer there and he took off towards him and gave him a ticket for not moving over.”

Cameron recalled while he’s been lucky, others in his industry have not.

“We've had drivers get hit,” said Cameron. “I've heard people get killed out west, down south in the states. It's all over the place.”

Since 1989, five OPP officers have been killed in the line of duty on the roadside when they and/or their vehicles were hit by approaching vehicles. Two of those were in West Region. In 1999, Senior Const. James McFadden was killed, and one year later Sgt. Marg Eve was killed.

Sgt. Marg Eve of Chatham-Kent OPP was killed in the line of duty in 2000. (File)

While there were a number of charges laid during the blitz, Stuart was pleased that the messages seem to be getting through.

“I literally observed hundreds and hundreds of vehicles doing exactly the right thing and moving to the left to keep us safe,” said Stuart. “I found that to be really encouraging.”

Failure to comply with the “Move Over” law carries a fine between $490 to $2,000 plus three demerit points upon conviction.