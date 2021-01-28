LONDON, ONT. -- Ontario Premier Doug Ford wants places of worship to follow protocols but said he wouldn’t go as far as shutting down places that break the rules.

“No I don’t think we have to go that extreme...We’ve seen the spread happen numerous times with churches. We’re asking everyone to cooperate. Hopefully they will listen,” said Ford in an interview on The Morning Show with Ken and Loreena on Newstalk 1290 CJBK.

The comments come a day after Aylmer, Ont. police said they were issuing a number of tickets for those who were not following the province's emergency orders restricting gatherings during a service on Sunday.

Police say they have identified 47 people who organized or attended a service both outside and inside the Church of God on John Street and were issuing tickets or summons for those who lived outside the region.

Health officials and police have asked faith-based groups to be part of the solution, and Ford echoed that sentiment Thursday.

“I’m just asking all places of worship, number one I’m a big supporter of places of worship, number two we have to follow the protocols."

- With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone