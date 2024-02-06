'I don’t forget, none of us forget': Time does not ease pain of unsolved murders
A single balloon bobbed in the wind on a property just north of St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday — it is a symbol of remembrance for a crime committed a quarter century ago.
“As it’s been 25 years, I don’t forget, none of us forget,” Wanda Smith told CTV News London in an interview.
Smith is the sister of the late Wendy Haveron.
On Feb. 2, 1999, Wendy and her common-law husband Roger Smith, were murdered.
Initially, it was thought they had died in a fire in their home on Wellington Road South in Southwold Township.
But, soon after the flames were extinguished, investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set to cover up a murder.
Wanda would soon come to learn from police that her sister and her partner had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.
Wanda Smith holds one of two scrapbooks she made to remember her late sister Wendy Haveron. Haveron was murdered along with her common law husband, Roger Smith, on Feb. 2, 1999. The case is still unsolved. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)
“That just really hit home. My sister was just 89 pounds. There is no way she could fight off something like that,” she said.
Looking back at happier times in a scrapbook she made shortly after the murders, Wanda hopes for a break in the case.
“The only thing the OPP does tell us is that they think they’re on the right track of who the suspects are, but there is just not enough evidence to put them there,” she said.
Elgin OPP Const. Brett Phair won’t comment on any potential new clues, but police are asking for the public’s help.
A lone balloon is tied to a tree at the site of the former home of Wendy Haveron and Roger Smith in Southwold Township on Feb. 6, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“So any piece of information, that an individual may have, could make a huge difference in our investigation,” he said.
The Province of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.
“It’s hard to know there is somebody out there that has done this and has been free all this time, and yet we suffer for it,” Wanda said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Elgin OPP or Crime Stoppers.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
Israel's chief military spokesperson: 31 hostages in Gaza are dead
Israel's chief military spokesperson Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari said on Tuesday that 31 of the remaining hostages held in Gaza were pronounced dead.
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
Nearly 67,000 Honda and Acura vehicles recalled in Canada
Honda announced a recall on Tuesday affecting 66,846 vehicles in Canada due to possible issues with the front passenger airbag sensors.
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
Prince Harry arrives in London after father King Charles III's cancer diagnosis
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak said Tuesday that he was 'shocked and sad' to learn that King Charles III has cancer, but is relieved that the illness was caught early.
A SWAT team sniper killed a bank hostage-taker armed with a knife, sheriff says
A deputy shot and killed a man Tuesday after he took people hostage and claimed to have a bomb at a Florida bank, authorities said.
Here's what international students wished they knew before coming to Canada
International students are faced with the realities of high costs of living, tuition and lack of employment in Canada. Here's what they wished they had known before moving here.
Sebastian Pinera, former president of Chile, dies in helicopter crash
Chilean ex-President Sebastian Pinera died in a helicopter crash in the south of the country on Tuesday, the government and former president's office said.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Cyclist suffers life-threatening injuries from crash in Kitchener
Regional police are investigating a Kitchener crash that left a cyclist with life-threatening injuries.
-
Region of Waterloo looking for new spaces for child-care
On the heels of a decision to look for regionally-owned lands and buildings that could be used for housing, the Region of Waterloo is now also exploring whether any could be repurposed for new child-care centres.
-
Over a dozen apartment towers proposed for development in Waterloo neighbourhood
A towering apartment project spanning 11 acres could be coming to a Waterloo neighbourhood.
Windsor
-
One person dies after two crashes in Amherstburg
Windsor police are investigating two crashes in Amherstburg, including one that was fatal.
-
WRH rescinds Code Grey after cyberattack
Windsor Regional Hospital is rescinding the Code Grey following last year’s cyberattack.
-
Leamington company fined $70,000 after worker injured
A Leamington produce company has been fined $70,000 after a worker was injured almost two years ago.
Barrie
-
Police set up roadblock on Highway 400 to nab trio in stolen vehicle: OPP
Police arrested one man and two youths accused of evading police on Highway 400 in a stolen vehicle Monday afternoon.
-
Inquest set 6 years after Barrie man's death while in police custody
An inquest date has been set six years after a 32-year-old man died while in police custody in Barrie.
-
Locked Jeep stolen in broad daylight from medical building parking lot in Barrie
Police are investigating the alleged brazen daytime theft of a vehicle from a parking lot in the northeast end of Barrie.
Northern Ontario
-
Search for missing Sudbury politician moves to Moonglo neighbourhood
It has been 10 days since Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, 62, vanished without a trace and now search efforts are being focused on the Moonglo area of town.
-
Michigan school shooter's mother convicted of manslaughter
A Michigan jury on Tuesday convicted the mother of a teenager who fatally shot four classmates at a high school near Detroit of manslaughter after prosecutors argued she bore responsibility because she and her husband gave their son a gun and ignored warning signs of violence.
-
One person found dead in a residence, northern Ont. police say
A 26-year-old from Massey, Ont., was found dead Tuesday morning, Ontario Provincial Police have announced.
Ottawa
-
OC Transpo reduces workforce as revenues stagnate post pandemic
OC Transpo announced Tuesday that it’s reducing its workforce to cut costs and improve revenue.
-
'Love is in the air': Six Ottawa restaurants among Canada's top 100 most romantic
OpenTable -- a reservation platform -- has released its 100 most romantic restaurants in Canada for 2024, with six Ottawa restaurants making the list.
-
City of Ottawa cuts ribbon on new transitional housing project
The doors have opened at a new transitional housing project in Ottawa, aimed at helping families experiencing homelessness transition to permanent homes.
Toronto
-
W5
W5 Unreleased video allegedly shows torture of Ontario 'crypto king' during kidnapping
A grieving mother is on a quest for answers after her 25-year-old son died just days after coming across new footage alleged to show the kidnapping and torture of so-called 'crypto king' Aiden Pleterski.
-
Woman's forgotten wallet found at Toronto's Eaton Centre 40 years later
An Ontario woman said she was initially perplexed when she received a notified that her mother's wallet, which had gone missing at Toronto's Eaton Centre four decades ago, was found.
-
Homicide unit investigating after two people found dead in Richmond Hill home
York Regional Police’s homicide unit is investigating after two people were found dead inside a home in Richmond Hill on Monday.
Montreal
-
'Scary situation': Brazen car theft near Montreal captured on camera
The owner of a Montreal-area car dealership says authorities need to crack down on car theft after a brazen theft Monday night was captured on a surveillance camera.
-
Catholic Church challenging Quebec MAID law in court on religious freedom grounds
A Quebec law requiring all palliative care homes to offer medical assistance in dying violates religious freedom and should be declared unconstitutional, says a legal challenge filed by the office of the Roman Catholic Archbishop of Montreal.
-
Cote Saint-Luc seniors' home to close, 77 residents looking for housing
The King David seniors' home in Cote Saint-Luc has announced it is closing, leaving 77 residents searching for a new place to live.
Atlantic
-
15-year-old charged with manslaughter after alleged Moncton shooting
A 15-year-old is facing a manslaughter charge after a 16-year-old died of an alleged gunshot wound in Moncton.
-
As Nova Scotia emerges from under heavy snow, some residents await rescue
Cleanup in Nova Scotia could take days after more than a metre of snow piled up in some parts of the province over the weekend.
-
Ottawa announces new funding to tackle rent affordability and rising grocery prices
The federal government has announced $99 million in new funding to tackle rent affordability and $5 million in annual spending to help investigate rising grocery prices.
Winnipeg
-
Family files lawsuit over walkway collapse in Winnipeg, says son can no longer use left arm and hand
A new lawsuit filed in the Court of King’s Bench in Winnipeg claims an 11-year old boy lost the use of his left arm and hand as a result of the Fort Gibraltar walkway collapse.
-
Human smuggling charges laid after seven men found in vehicle in Manitoba
A Calgary man has been charged with human smuggling after seven men from Africa were found in a vehicle during a traffic stop in Manitoba last month.
-
Cyclist in critical condition following crash with vehicle: police
A cyclist has been taken to hospital in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle on Pembina Highway Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Calgary Stampede reaches $9.5M settlement in class-action lawsuit
The Calgary Stampede and members of a class-action lawsuit that alleged the organization allowed a performance school staffer to sexually abuse young boys for decades have agreed to a multi-million dollar settlement.
-
Coutts, Alta., protesters plead guilty, free after 2 years in custody
Two of the men accused in connection with an RCMP investigation during the 2022 Coutts border protest have plead guilty, an Alberta court announced.
-
Two charged after spree of failed carjackings in N.E. Calgary
Two people are facing several charges after a spree of attempted carjackings in northeast Calgary on the weekend.
Edmonton
-
EIA recovered 92% of pre-pandemic volumes in 2023, on track to make up rest in year or two
Edmonton International Airport is celebrating serving 7.5 million customers in 2023, which represents a 92 per cent recovery of its pre-pandemic traffic volume.
-
Edmonton police warn public of Facebook Marketplace scams
Police are warning Edmontonians about a scam targeting people buying Apple and Samsung products on Facebook Marketplace.
-
1 dead after train, minivan collide in Stony Plain
One person is dead after what police are calling a "serious collision" involving a van and a train in Stony Plain at the 50 Street railway crossing.
Vancouver
-
Richmond seeking review of potential supervised consumption site near hospital
Richmond city council voted in favour Monday of considering a supervised consumption site, in the wake of B.C. recording its highest number of toxic drug deaths last year.
-
B.C. man sent to prison for carrying loaded 'ghost gun' in Burnaby mall
A 23-year-old Surrey, B.C., man will spend up to two and a half years in prison after he was caught carrying a loaded "ghost gun" in a Burnaby, B.C., mall.
-
Nigerian man charged with sextortion of B.C. teenager before 2023 death
Nearly one year after the death of a teenage sextortion victim from B.C.'s Lower Mainland, authorities have announced charges against a suspect in Nigeria.