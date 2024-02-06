'I don’t forget, none of us forget': Time does not ease pain of unsolved murders

A single balloon bobbed in the wind on a property just north of St. Thomas, Ont. on Tuesday — it is a symbol of remembrance for a crime committed a quarter century ago.

“As it’s been 25 years, I don’t forget, none of us forget,” Wanda Smith told CTV News London in an interview.

Smith is the sister of the late Wendy Haveron.

On Feb. 2, 1999, Wendy and her common-law husband Roger Smith, were murdered.

Initially, it was thought they had died in a fire in their home on Wellington Road South in Southwold Township.

But, soon after the flames were extinguished, investigators determined the fire had been deliberately set to cover up a murder.

Wanda would soon come to learn from police that her sister and her partner had been beaten to death with a baseball bat.

Wanda Smith holds one of two scrapbooks she made to remember her late sister Wendy Haveron. Haveron was murdered along with her common law husband, Roger Smith, on Feb. 2, 1999. The case is still unsolved. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

“That just really hit home. My sister was just 89 pounds. There is no way she could fight off something like that,” she said.

Looking back at happier times in a scrapbook she made shortly after the murders, Wanda hopes for a break in the case.

“The only thing the OPP does tell us is that they think they’re on the right track of who the suspects are, but there is just not enough evidence to put them there,” she said.

Elgin OPP Const. Brett Phair won’t comment on any potential new clues, but police are asking for the public’s help.

A lone balloon is tied to a tree at the site of the former home of Wendy Haveron and Roger Smith in Southwold Township on Feb. 6, 2024. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)“So any piece of information, that an individual may have, could make a huge difference in our investigation,” he said.

The Province of Ontario is offering a $50,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

“It’s hard to know there is somebody out there that has done this and has been free all this time, and yet we suffer for it,” Wanda said.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Elgin OPP or Crime Stoppers.