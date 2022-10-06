‘I didn't want to just be alive, I wanted to be well’: Eating disorder clinic marks 10 years of helping people

Patients shared their stories on the 10-year anniversary of the Adult Eating Disorders Services (AEDS) program at the London Health Sciences Centre.

THE AEDS program has helped more than 1,400 people through its outpatient, day treatment and residential services.

Since 2012, the program has helped adults around the province struggling with eating disorders including anorexia nervosa, bulimia nervosa, and binge eating disorder.

“You’re living but your quality of life is so important,” said Jocelyn Rasmussen, a former patient who said she has struggled with an eating disorder since she was 10 years old. “I don’t want to just be alive, I want to be well.”

“I couldn't keep food in my body, I was hungry all the time, I was desperate to figure out how to eat in a way to sustain my life,” Rasmussen recalled her time at the clinic Thursday.

After receiving treatment at the day program at the AEDS four years ago, Rasmussen told CTV News her quality of life has improved, however, she still has triggers.

“I keep using the tools I need, there are things that I do that help me and I reach out for help,” she said.

Her advice to those struggling with an eating disorder, “the first step is to accept it, the second is to ask for help.”

The program gets more than 300 referrals per year, according to the LHSC and provides a 20 week residential program with care around the clock.

“We knew that there were big gaps in services. It was really enticing to develop a program from the ground up,” said Elizabeth Phoenix, a nurse practitioner at the clinic.

“When we were able to offer in 2016 outpatient individual treatment that really opened things up for accessibility for treatment to a whole range of folks.”

Their goal is to also educate family and friends about eating disorders in order to provide continued support to the patient.