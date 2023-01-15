'I desperately needed this'; Homeless appreciative of local volunteer handing out winter clothing

Donna Atkinson-Wilson has a passion for helping the homeless.

"We put them in the trees if we can, or we all put them on the park benches," says Atkinson-Wilson of her handmade hats, scarves and gloves.

Her charity 'Keeping Kids Warm' - in memory of her mother and grandmother - placed hundreds of pieces of winter clothing around Victoria Park.

With the park right next to the Ark Aid Mission, it didn't take long for people in need to make their way over.

"When I wake up in the morning, and I can't feel my toes and my fingers. I'm crying and it's cold and it's wet, damp," says Beverly Duke, a homeless woman showing her appreciation for the clothing.

It is something she desperately needed.

"I am going to go put it on," says Duke.

"My hands are going to be warm, my head's going to be warm. I'm going to be warm. I hope I don't get sick because I don't like being sick. It's hard to have a good day when you're wet and damp and miserable."

Ken Laurin has been helping Donna for the past eight years.

Ken Laurin puts hats on the trees in Victoria Park in London, Ont. The volunteer has been knitting and crocheting hats for the homeless (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)"I knit the hats," says Laurin.

"My wife will make mitts for kids. She’s also taught me how to crochet believe it or not, and I crochet blankets. We give them to Donna for the homeless and also to senior’s homes."

Atkinson-Wilson just believes that everyone on the street just wants someone to care for them.

"By giving them something that's handmade, it's made with love and care," says Atkinson- Wilson.

"We've had a lot of people appreciate the things we do. We've had people say ‘do you make are the slippers like my grandma used to make?"

Atkinson-Wilson has been helping the homeless for nearly two decades by providing hats, scarves and other services. With failing health, this year will be her last doing the charity work.

Donna Atkinson-Wilson hands some winter clothing to Beverly Duke at Victoria Park in London, Ont. (Source: Brent Lale/CTV London)She hopes to pass her work on to others who are passionate about helping the homeless.

"My heart and my mind are in it, and I don't want to stop because we just need to do something," says Atkinson-Wilson.

"I think they will do a great job, but right now I'm here, I’m working, and I'm doing what I love."