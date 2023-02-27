'I’d love to take a fun trip to Disney with my husband': London, Ont. woman celebrates $100K lotto win

A London woman had to scan her ticket three times to make sure we wasn’t imagining things after winning $100,000 on a Lotto Max Encore ticket last month.

According to a release from OLG, Anna Murray of London matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in the exact order in the Jan. 6 Lotto Max draw — and now she’s $100,000 richer.

Anna said she only plays the lottery “once in a blue moon,” but when she does, it’s always Encore.

But Anna didn’t believe her luck at first, and had to scan her ticket three separate times before believing she had a winning ticket.

“After the third time I started believing it was real,” she said.

So what does Anna plan to do with her newfound winnings? She wants to plan a big trip to see the big mouse himself.

“It’s wonderful. I’d love to take a fun trip to Disney with my husband, who is a child at heart,” she said.

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Southdale Road in London.