'I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing': London, Ont. woman wins $1-million

A London woman has big plans for her and her family's future after winning a Lotto Max prize worth $1-million last month.

According to OLG, 32-year-old office manager Samantha Macrae won a Lotto 6/49 prize in the Gold Ball Draw on Aug. 30, 2023. The mother of two said she’s been playing the lottery since she was 18.

She normally plays Lotto Max, Lotto 6/49 and purchases the occasional Instant ticket, but this time around her winning Lotto 6/49 ticket was purchased on the OLG website.

Samantha first learned of her lotto win when she woke up early one morning to change her baby’s diaper. But instead of going back to sleep, she decided to scroll through her messages.

“I noticed a different email from OLG, and when I clicked on it, it said I was a winner,” she said. “I was so excited I started to cry and then scream with pure joy. I couldn’t believe all the zeroes I was seeing.”

The office manager later shared the big news with her boyfriend and her boss, and said, “They were both filled with joy.”

So what does Samantha plan to do with her newfound winnings?

“I will buy a house, pay some bills, and save for my kid’s education. It’s an amazing feeling – I always see other people winning and now my dream came true,” she said.