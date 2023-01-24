'I could feel the heat coming through the window': Residents flee downtown fire

London police are investigating after a downtown high-rise was damaged and two vehicles destroyed by fire.

The fire happened on the south side of the Picton Street building facing Queens Avenue.

It was about 3 a.m. when first-floor resident Joesph Francis said he was awoken to flames coming from an exit to an outdoor recycling area next to his unit.

“It was actually pretty terrifying. I could feel the heat coming through the window,” Francis told CTV News.

A heritage row of townhouses also shares the same property. Several residents said they were awoken by police officers at the doors alerting them to leave.

Tuesday morning, police investigators had taped off the area. They have yet to comment further on the origin of the fire.