'I bring lots of water and snacks': Keeping things cool for canine friends

Midday is never the busiest time at the Pottersburg Off-Leash Dog Park, but on Tuesday, the big open play area was completely empty.

Keeping cool in the shade however, you could find Aishwarya Vinod, her friend Marley and her one-year-old golden retriever, Luna.

“It’s hot isn’t it?” Vinod said to Luna as she returned from a jaunt down a nearby trail.

"The heat’s just really kept people inside today, I think. It was either between a walk or dog park for Luna,” said Vinod. “So we chose the dog park."

Vinod came to Pottersurg because of the large treed area, filled with trails.

Aishwarya Vinod, Marley and golden retriever Luna enjoy some shade on a hot day on May 31, 2022. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)"This is actually one of my favorite dog parks because of all the greenery that's in here. She loves to go in there and explore,” she said.

Evie and Kuba Czerniak had the exact same idea.

Czerniak brings a backpack full of items to help Evie on a hot day, and told CTV News, "I bring lots of water and lots of snacks. It just became a habit coming here. I just started loading up my backpack with stuff. I even have a water bowl, just in case I can't find one."

But no two dogs are the same, and they come in different breeds, sizes and ages.

Chris Harvey was also at the dog park with his one-year-old pup, Jackson. Harvey believes it's important to know the traits of different dogs, and to learn to read the signs your dog is giving you.

"He likes to do this thing where he'll sprawl out on the grass and he finds these little patches to do that, and it's like, 'Ok.' If it's every few minutes it's not a big deal but when it becomes every few seconds, now it's time to go home.,” said Harvey.