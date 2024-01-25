'I am a healer, not a burier': Dr. George Rice speaks out against MLHU’s public health alert
London, Ont. neurologist Dr. George Rice is denouncing a public notice by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) indicating he may have put patients at risk of exposure to blood-borne illnesses.
“I have never done anything to put my patients at risk. I am a healer, not a burier of my patients,” said Rice.
Rice, 71, has 46 years of experience practicing neurology. He previously worked out of University Hospital in London, but said he retired in 2008. After a colleague passed away, Rice said he reopened a private practice out of his home to aid with the backlog of patients needing a neurology specialist.
On Wednesday, the MLHU released a public health alert for the patients of Rice, saying they may have been exposed to blood-borne infections.
MLHU advised anyone who received a procedure from Rice in his home office — including injections, lumbar punctures, and bone marrow biopsies — between January 2019 and September 2023, be tested for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis.
MLHU said they began an investigation in September 2023 of Rice’s practice after the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) advised the health unit of possible breaches of Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) Canada standards.
The CPSO suspended Rice’s medical licence on Sept. 13, 2023 when their investigation began.
“There was evidence of improper use of multi-dose vials and improper sterilization of multi-use items, as well as many other deviations,” said Associated Medical Officer of Health with MLHU, Dr. Joanna Kearon.
Rice has denied these allegations.
“[The health unit] put out this liable comment that makes me look like an axe murderer,” Rice said. “[They made] unshakable convictions that I had poisoned patients, [so they] suspended my licence and now they’ve resorted to spreading slander and liable [claims].”
In a statement to CTV News London, the CPSO said, “Due to confidentiality restrictions…we cannot disclose any information beyond what is available on the public register.”
“When [MLHU] came for their emergency inspection [in September], they found one needle cap on the floor in my examining room. The office was closed the day they came. They [inspectors] made [assumptions] about what I was doing with other needles. In my life, I have never taken a needle, put it in a patient, pulled it out, and put the same needle back into another patient. I have never, ever done that,” said Rice. “I use a needle once then it’s disposed.”
Rice questioned why the health unit waited several months to issue a public health alert if the investigation began in September.
“We did disclose the initial findings of the lapse on our website at the end of November of 2023. After that point, it required further consultation with experts as well as reviewing his files to understand who was affected, who was most at risk, and how severe that risk would be,” said Kearon.
She continued, “Our preference at that point would be to notify affected persons individually of their risk. [Rice] was not able to provide us with reliable patient lists and contact information for those affected.”
Therefore, Kearon said a public alert was the most effective way to notify patients of their risk of exposure.
Rice said performing bone marrow biopsies, spinal taps and blood draws are within his “area of expertise,” and the only difference is “the length of the needle and how far you go in.”
He explained that once those samples are extracted at his home office, he brings them to the pathology lab at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to be tested.
At the end of August of 2023, Rice said that he had a bone marrow biopsy tested at the pathology lab at LHSC for a patient of his.
When asked by CTV News London if he had medical privileges to use the pathology lab run by LHSC, Rice said, “Even though I retired a few years back, I’ve always used the labs and facilities [at LHSC, and had access to] the laboratories and imaging facilities…as a diagnostic resource. And I’ve always been welcomed there.”
He said, however, that the vial was missing a unit number that the hospital uses to identify samples.
Rice said this incident alerted hospital officials who allegedly took issue with the procedure.
LHSC provided the following statement to CTV News London on Thursday:
“The improper use of the laboratory services at London Health Sciences Centre by a physician was brought to our attention last year. Upon identifying this, the use of the laboratory ceased, and it was immediately reported to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for investigation.”
The health unit said that at this time, no cases of blood-borne infections have been directly linked to Rice’s practices.
Rice said he plans to return to practicing neurology and is considering legal action.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'The love of our lives': What we know about the victims of the N.W.T. plane crash
The Transportation Safety Board has deployed four investigators to analyze the burnt wreckage of a British Aerospace Jetstream plane transporting workers to a diamond mine in the Northwest Territories.
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
Ontario family forced to pay nearly $24K out of pocket after 'ticket broker' ghosts them overseas
An Oakville family planned their dream trip to Dubai and India last summer, but their vacation quickly soured when they were stranded overseas, forced to pay thousands of dollars to get back to Toronto.
Judge finds Saskatchewan Mountie who shot lover guilty of manslaughter
A judge has found a former Saskatchewan Mountie guilty of manslaughter in the shooting death of his lover.
Suspected fake Norval Morrisseau painting seized from Ontario legislature
A piece of artwork hanging in the Ontario legislature was seized by police Thursday amid allegations that it was not painted by prominent Indigenous artist Norval Morrisseau as was originally claimed.
WATCH 251 vehicles stolen in Canada and bound for Middle East seized in Italy
Authorities made a massive bust at a busy port in southern Italy, recovering 251 vehicles that had been stolen in Canada and were destined for markets in the Middle East, according to police.
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
Forbes says these are the 'best' employers in Canada in 2024
Forbes says it ranked the 'best' employers in Canada based on more than 40,000 survey responses. Here are the results.
Trump White House official Peter Navarro gets a 4-month sentence for defying a House Jan. 6 subpoena
Trump White House official Peter Navarro, who was convicted of contempt of Congress for refusing to co-operate with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, was sentenced on Thursday to four months behind bars.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
Waterloo regional police investigating first homicide of 2024
One person is dead after a shooting in Kitchener. Here's what we know about the investigation so far.
-
Three people arrested, magic mushrooms seized from Cambridge shop
Police say they’ve charged three people and seized a large amount of psilocybin from a magic mushroom dispensary in Cambridge.
-
Fire damages Mount Forest school
St. Mary Catholic School in Mount Forest is closed today after a fire.
Windsor
-
Up to 25mm of rain predicted for Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada says heavy rainfall is possible for Windsor-Essex Thursday night into Friday morning.
-
Woman arrested after police recover stolen BMW
Windsor police have charged a 25-year-old woman related to the theft of a vehicle from a convenience store parking lot.
-
'That solves your housing problems': Could Housing Accelerator Funds be leveraged to build thousands of units?
The City of Windsor is standing firm against certain criteria in the Liberal government’s Housing Accelerator Fund, such as allowing four-plexes to be built anywhere in the city.
Barrie
-
Barrie man pleads guilty to impaired driving causing fiery head-on crash
A Barrie man accused of being high while driving the night he crashed his car head-on into another vehicle has pleaded guilty.
-
Innisfil, Ont. man wanted for homicide in B.C. arrested
South Simcoe police say they arrested a man wanted by the RCMP in British Columbia in connection with a deadly shooting near an elementary school that happened nearly two years ago.
-
Canada-wide warrant issued for federal offender who breached release
The Repeat Offender Parole Enforcement Squad is asking for the public's help locating Cory Peterson, who it says is known to frequent Barrie and Midland, along with Sudbury, North Bay, Blind River, and Sault Ste. Marie.
Northern Ontario
-
Fraudsters hack contractor’s email, defraud Greater Sudbury out of $1.5M
Greater Sudbury is hoping to recover $1.5 million it believed it was sending to a city contractor, but actually landed in the hands of scam artists.
-
Apartment building collapses after smoke explosion during fire in Greater Sudbury
Sudbury detectives are working with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office to determine the cause of an apartment building fire and smoke explosion that sent three firefighters to hospital Wednesday night.
-
Psychologist's 'irrelevant testimony' at Jacob Hoggard's trial should not have been admitted: lawyers
Lawyers representing Jacob Hoggard say “irrelevant” testimony from a clinical psychologist at the sexual assault trial for the former Hedley frontman should never had been admitted and are asking that a new trial be ordered, according to a filing with the Ontario Court of Appeal.
Ottawa
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Ottawa airport experiencing check-in delays due to technical issue
Ottawa's international airport (YOW) says a technical issue at check-in and baggage drop-off is causing lineups and flight delays on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ottawa camp counsellor accused of sexual assault against child
Ottawa police have charged a 24-year-old camp counsellor with sexual assault offences against a child at an Ottawa summer camp last summer.
-
Environment Canada issues another freezing rain warning for Friday
Environment Canada says the capital could see ice accretion of 5 to 10 mm beginning around 6 a.m. on Friday morning and ending in the afternoon.
Toronto
-
Psychologist's 'irrelevant testimony' at Jacob Hoggard's trial should not have been admitted: lawyers
Lawyers representing Jacob Hoggard say “irrelevant” testimony from a clinical psychologist at the sexual assault trial for the former Hedley frontman should never had been admitted and are asking that a new trial be ordered, according to a filing with the Ontario Court of Appeal.
-
Special weather statement issued for GTA, advising of heavy rainfall tonight into Friday morning
A special weather statement has been issued for Toronto and its neighbouring areas, advising of heavy rainfall starting this evening.
-
Torontonians shocked to see food prices from 2020 Food Basics flyer
A flyer from a Food Basics store four years ago is causing a stir online after users noted the soaring cost of grocery items since then.
Montreal
-
Former justice minister David Lametti resigns as Montreal MP
Being ejected from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's cabinet took a tough personal toll, former justice minister David Lametti shared Thursday as he announced his exit from public office.
-
'Demoralizing': Arson allegations, bogus offers put Quebec real estate brokers in bad light
Recent headlines, including one about alleged arson attacks, have rocked the real estate world in Quebec, but brokers are reminding buyers and sellers to put those stories into perspective.
-
Here we go again: Another round of freezing rain headed for Montreal
Montrealers should brace for another slippery drive Friday morning, as another round of freezing rain is expected to hit the city for a second straight day.
Atlantic
-
Second system brings another round of snow to the Maritimes Friday afternoon into Saturday morning
The Maritimes will see a quick brush of some relatively light snow from the Thursday low pressure system.
-
Nova Scotia minister frustrated that unhoused people are snubbing Halifax shelter
Nova Scotia's community services minister says he's frustrated that some unhoused people aren't using a new emergency shelter in Halifax.
-
'This is the first year I have had a problem with rats': Rodent problems plaguing Maritimers
Many residents and pest control experts are noting a higher number of rodents during the winter months, causing damage to many residents properties.
Winnipeg
-
Father and toddler killed in crash with semi: Manitoba RCMP
A father and his son have died following a crash involving a semi on a Manitoba highway Thursday morning.
-
'We won't accept anything less': AMC asks for direct funding for Manitoba landfill search
The Assembly of Manitoba Chiefs (AMC) is asking the federal, provincial, and municipal governments for direct funding of a search of the Prairie Green Landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women, after submitting an operational planning report to all three levels of government.
-
Winnipeg restaurant owner dead following confrontation: police
The owner of a Winnipeg restaurant has died following an assault outside of his business on Wednesday night.
Calgary
-
Danielle Smith facing federal criticism after participating in Alberta Tucker Carlson events
Premier Danielle Smith defended her participation at former Fox News host Tucker Carlson’s Alberta events on Wednesday, saying her ideologies don’t always fully align with the people she speaks to.
-
Calgary 911 calltaker charged following investigation into organized crime
Calgary police say a 58-year-old woman, who was employed by the city's 911 services as a calltaker, faces a number of charges in connection with organized crime.
-
'Near-mutiny on wing night': Smith doesn't support Calgary or Edmonton's bylaws on single-use items
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith says she has asked her minister of municipal affairs to see if bylaws passed in Calgary and Edmonton over single-use items are a step too far.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton police arrest, charge man in crime-spree case
Edmonton police announced Thursday they've arrested and charged a man suspected of committing a series of crimes over two days early this month.
-
Teen girl missing in north Edmonton
Megan Cross, 16, was last seen Wednesday between 5:30 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. at her home in northeast Edmonton.
-
Man thrown through Sherwood Park bar window after argument: RCMP
Police are looking for a person who threw a man through the window of a Sherwood Park bar earlier this month.
Vancouver
-
Dozens of workers laid off as Vancouver Island mill shutters paper operations
A long-struggling pulp and paper mill on Vancouver Island is shuttering its paper operations indefinitely, laying off dozens of employees after years of production pauses and temporary restarts.
-
B.C. judge overturns 'unprecedented' human rights decision
A decision awarding $150,000 in damages for discrimination to an Indigenous mom whose children were taken from her and put in foster care has been overturned by a B.C. judge.
-
Vancouver mayor unveils transition team for elimination of elected park board
Vancouver Mayor Ken Sim has introduced a team tasked with overseeing his desired dissolution of the elected park board with responsibility for parks and recreation to be taken over by city council.