'I am a healer, not a burier': Dr. George Rice speaks out against MLHU’s public health alert

London, Ont. neurologist Dr. George Rice is denouncing a public notice by the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) indicating he may have put patients at risk of exposure to blood-borne illnesses.

“I have never done anything to put my patients at risk. I am a healer, not a burier of my patients,” said Rice.

Rice, 71, has 46 years of experience practicing neurology. He previously worked out of University Hospital in London, but said he retired in 2008. After a colleague passed away, Rice said he reopened a private practice out of his home to aid with the backlog of patients needing a neurology specialist.

On Wednesday, the MLHU released a public health alert for the patients of Rice, saying they may have been exposed to blood-borne infections.

MLHU advised anyone who received a procedure from Rice in his home office — including injections, lumbar punctures, and bone marrow biopsies — between January 2019 and September 2023, be tested for HIV, hepatitis B, hepatitis C and syphilis.

MLHU said they began an investigation in September 2023 of Rice’s practice after the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario (CPSO) advised the health unit of possible breaches of Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) Canada standards.

The CPSO suspended Rice’s medical licence on Sept. 13, 2023 when their investigation began.

“There was evidence of improper use of multi-dose vials and improper sterilization of multi-use items, as well as many other deviations,” said Associated Medical Officer of Health with MLHU, Dr. Joanna Kearon.

Rice has denied these allegations.

“[The health unit] put out this liable comment that makes me look like an axe murderer,” Rice said. “[They made] unshakable convictions that I had poisoned patients, [so they] suspended my licence and now they’ve resorted to spreading slander and liable [claims].”

In a statement to CTV News London, the CPSO said, “Due to confidentiality restrictions…we cannot disclose any information beyond what is available on the public register.”

“When [MLHU] came for their emergency inspection [in September], they found one needle cap on the floor in my examining room. The office was closed the day they came. They [inspectors] made [assumptions] about what I was doing with other needles. In my life, I have never taken a needle, put it in a patient, pulled it out, and put the same needle back into another patient. I have never, ever done that,” said Rice. “I use a needle once then it’s disposed.”

Rice questioned why the health unit waited several months to issue a public health alert if the investigation began in September.

“We did disclose the initial findings of the lapse on our website at the end of November of 2023. After that point, it required further consultation with experts as well as reviewing his files to understand who was affected, who was most at risk, and how severe that risk would be,” said Kearon.

She continued, “Our preference at that point would be to notify affected persons individually of their risk. [Rice] was not able to provide us with reliable patient lists and contact information for those affected.”

Therefore, Kearon said a public alert was the most effective way to notify patients of their risk of exposure.

Rice said performing bone marrow biopsies, spinal taps and blood draws are within his “area of expertise,” and the only difference is “the length of the needle and how far you go in.”

He explained that once those samples are extracted at his home office, he brings them to the pathology lab at the London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) to be tested.

At the end of August of 2023, Rice said that he had a bone marrow biopsy tested at the pathology lab at LHSC for a patient of his.

When asked by CTV News London if he had medical privileges to use the pathology lab run by LHSC, Rice said, “Even though I retired a few years back, I’ve always used the labs and facilities [at LHSC, and had access to] the laboratories and imaging facilities…as a diagnostic resource. And I’ve always been welcomed there.”

He said, however, that the vial was missing a unit number that the hospital uses to identify samples.

Rice said this incident alerted hospital officials who allegedly took issue with the procedure.

LHSC provided the following statement to CTV News London on Thursday:

“The improper use of the laboratory services at London Health Sciences Centre by a physician was brought to our attention last year. Upon identifying this, the use of the laboratory ceased, and it was immediately reported to the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario for investigation.”

The health unit said that at this time, no cases of blood-borne infections have been directly linked to Rice’s practices.

Rice said he plans to return to practicing neurology and is considering legal action.