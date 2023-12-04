'I almost contemplated pulling over and kicking them out': Sarnia, Ont. Uber driver raises concerns after drug use discovered in vehicle
A Sarnia Uber driver recently found evidence of drug use in his vehicle and turned to Uber for help with clean-up costs.
Uber driver Steven Cousins said a routine call took an odd turn on the afternoon of Nov. 30, 2023.
"I heard what sounded like tin foil being unwrapped,” he said. “The next thing I heard was the gentleman rider tell the female rider that she needed to try this."
Cousins said he has no experience with drug use, but was pretty sure he knew that's what was going on.
"At first I thought it was cocaine that they were ingesting,” he told CTV News London. ‘I didn't know until later that it was actually fentanyl they were consuming in the back of the Uber."
Cousins said his ordeal started when he stopped to pick up two customers at a townhouse complex on Devine Street. He was approximately three-quarters of the way to the destination when the odd behaviour started.
Sarnia, Ont. Uber driver Steven Cousins says a police officer told him a foil and powder inside his vehicle was likely tied to fentanyl use. (Source: Steven Cousins)"I almost contemplated pulling over and kicking them out but I was so close to the destination. It just became fight-or-flight at that point. I didn't want an altercation in my Uber and so decided to just drop them off,” he said.
His next stop after dropping the customers off was at Sarnia Police Service Headquarters.
An officer came out and helped remove a piece of tinfoil stuffed in the seat. When he opened the foil, it revealed reveal burn marks which the officer said likely held fentanyl. Powder marks were also discovered on the door.
Cousins gathered photographic evidence to provide to Uber.
He was worried the residue may be a risk to himself or his customers and immediately got it cleaned up, and expected Uber would compensate him or the cleaning fee. He had previously dealt with another situation where a clean-up was required and didn’t have any issues.
“I had an animal pee in my vehicle and they processed my costs for cleaning that up, no problem,” Cousins said.
He said that was a five minute process online, but this has been a very different experience.
Sarnia, Ont. Uber driver Steven Cousins says a police officer told him a foil and powder inside his vehicle was likely tied to fentanyl use. (Source: Steven Cousins)
"I don't know if they want to investigate the people's account more they're not 100 per cent sure of what I'm claiming is actually credible,” he explained. “So I'm not sure what it is they want."
Cousins is hopeful his claim will be resolved and stressed that he has enjoyed driving for Uber and interacting with customers.
CTV News London reached out to Uber Canada on Monday and late in the afternoon received a response email from statement from Uber Safety Communications representative, Gabriela Condarco-Quesada.
In the email, Condarco-Quesada said, “Our team will be reaching out to Mr. Cousins regarding the cleaning fee.”
She included a company statement which read, “We take the safety of the Uber community very seriously, and have a strict zero tolerance policy for drug use on the app. The driver’s report is concerning and our team will be reaching out directly to the driver to learn more.”
A link to Uber's community guidelines was also included in the statement.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
opinion As Trump burns through cash, powerful Republicans are rallying behind a surging candidate
With less than 50 days until Republican voters begin the process of determining their nominee to take on President Joe Biden, political analyst Eric Ham writes about a storm brewing within the GOP -- as super-donors align behind a surging candidate who could pose a threat to frontrunner Donald Trump.
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
Speaker Fergus apologizes, faces calls to resign over 'personal' video played at Ontario Liberal event
House of Commons Speaker Greg Fergus apologized to MPs on Monday about a 'personal' video tribute message played this weekend at the Ontario Liberal Party leadership convention, but two opposition parties say that's not enough and are now calling for him to resign over his 'unacceptable' participation in a partisan event.
Escaped kangaroo found safe after 3 days on the loose in Ontario
A kangaroo that escaped the Oshawa Zoo during a one-night stay last week has been recaptured after more than three days on the loose.
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
Short-term rentals have 'significantly impacted' housing affordability: Desjardins
A Desjardins report suggests short-term rentals likely contributed to the housing affordability crisis in Canada and around the world.
Canada's foreign interference commissioner unveils parties granted standing in inquiry
The Government of Canada as well as the Conservative and New Democratic parties are among the nearly two dozen entities granted standing to participate in the national public inquiry into foreign interference in Canadian elections and democratic institutions, Commissioner Marie-Josee Hogue revealed Monday.
NDP calling on Liberals to establish special immigration measures to help Canadians with families in Gaza
The federal NDP is urging the Liberals to immediately create special immigration measures to allow the evacuation of extended family members of Canadians and permanent residents in Gaza.
Kitchener
-
'Her arm was ripped open': Dog attacks McDonald's employee
Waterloo regional police are investigating an assault at a McDonald’s restaurant in Kitchener, where an employee reported being bitten by a dog.
-
Homer Watson painting set for auction after being in Waterloo Region home for decades
Homer Watson is one of Waterloo Region’s -- and Canada's -- most renowned painters. One of his works is set to hit the auction block this week.
-
Mastermind closing 18 stores including Cambridge location
Mastermind has reached a deal to the sell the bulk of its business, but 18 locations including its Cambridge store, will be closing.
Windsor
-
Tips for avoiding holiday debt
When it comes to the holiday season, who doesn’t want to shower their loved ones with lavish gifts? You shouldn’t, experts say, if it you plan on purchasing those presents with a credit card.
-
As Windsor driving students chase higher pass rates in Chatham, safety advocates call for more 'balanced' testing
For students nervous about passing their G or G2 driving test in Windsor, it's not uncommon for them to head an hour up the road to Chatham to take their test there.
-
'One of the most loyal people': Windsor dad mourned after crash
Friends and family are mourning the loss of a 27-year-old Windsor man, who is being remembered as a loyal friend and loving father.
Barrie
-
OPP investigation underway near Collingwood Regional Airport
The public is urged to avoid an area in Clearview Township on Monday due to an ongoing investigation by the Ontario Provincial Police.
-
Vandals target Barrie family, slashing tires, damaging four vehicles
A Barrie man is speaking out after three of his family's vehicles and a neighbour's car were vandalized Saturday night.
-
Attempted Muskoka cottage break-in foiled by cameras
An attempted break-in in cottage country has police looking for two suspects.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault driver charged with operation causing death in fatal September collision
Police have laid criminal charges against the driver of a pickup truck involved in a September collision in the Sault that killed a pregnant woman.
-
New Liskeard man charged with attempted murder in shooting
A 29-year-old northern Ontario man is in custody and facing attempted murder and firearms-related charges following an incident in Temiskaming Shores late last week.
-
Sudbury florist has done flower arrangements for the Queen and Princess Diana
Pat Ptaszynski has been in the flower business in Greater Sudbury for 73 years.
Ottawa
-
Toronto bus company no show for Ottawa pro-Israel rally participants, UJA says
A Jewish organization says a bus service contracted to transport community members from Toronto to Ottawa for a pro-Israel rally did not show.
-
Ottawa police investigating online shooting threats at Orleans high school
The Ottawa Police Service is investigating shooting threat messages that were sent to students at Garneau Catholic High School in Orléans.
-
Large pro-Israel rally on Parliament Hill decries antisemitism
Supporters of Israel and prominent Jewish groups rallied Monday on Parliament Hill, calling for an end to antisemitic violence in Canada and for solidarity with Israel.
Toronto
-
Video shows assassination attempt on Toronto-area lawyer, gunman gets 12 years in prison
A video recorded by two would-be assassins showing a botched hit on a Toronto-area lawyer ended up as evidence in the trial of a Brantford man who was later sentenced to 12 years in prison.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Uber launches lawsuit over 'bad faith' council vote, calls on court to overturn ridesharing cap
Uber Canada is taking the City of Toronto to court over a surprise council vote to freeze the number of ridesharing licences.
-
Bypassing public hearings, debate on Ontario Place bill is undemocratic: opposition
Ontario's Progressive Conservative government is planning to bypass key debate and public hearings on a bill to push Ontario Place redevelopment plans forward, a move the opposition parties say is undemocratic.
Montreal
-
4 in custody after 'brutal' death of Quebec entrepreneur, partner in Dominica
Four people are in police custody after Quebec businessman Daniel Langlois and his partner Dominique Marchand were found dead in Dominica.
-
It begins: Montreal launches first round of major snow removal program
It's not winter in Montreal until the plow trucks roll in. The city was blanketed in a fresh blanket of snow over the weekend, and officials say they're ready to start clearing roads, sidewalks and bike paths.
-
CBC says it is cutting 600 jobs, some programming as it slashes budget
The Canadian Broadcasting Corp. and Radio-Canada will eliminate about 600 jobs and not fill an additional 200 vacancies. The cuts at CBC come days after the Liberal government suggested it may cap the amount of money CBC and Radio-Canada could get under a $100 million deal Ottawa recently signed with Google.
Atlantic
-
Sticky, weighty snow totals more than 20 cm for parts of the Maritimes
There were snowy roads and plenty of work for snow blowers and shovels for parts of the Maritimes on Monday as the region contends with the first heavy snowfall of December.
-
Majority of N.S. power outages restored following heavy snow
Many Nova Scotians woke up to a blanket of snow on Monday morning which caused school closures, slippery roads and power outages.
-
Fellow Maritime musicians remember Myles Goodwyn
While attempting to sum up the life and career of Myles Goodwyn’s, five-time ECMA award winner Charlie A’Court said April Wine, which was led by Goodwyn, showed the world the high-level of music talent produced in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Poll shows Wab Kinew has highest approval rating among Canadian premiers
He has only been in office since October, but Manitoba Premier Wab Kinew is already boasting the highest approval rating among Canadian premiers, according to a new poll.
-
Winnipeg man who printed 3D handguns gets 12 years in jail
A 19-year-old man has been sentenced to 12 years in jail for his role in a 3D gun manufacturing and trafficking ring.
-
Winnipeg seeing spike in shoplifting incidents: police
Winnipeg is seeing a 44 per cent spike in shoplifting incidents this year.
Calgary
-
4 Chestermere city councillors, including mayor, dismissed by Alberta government order
Four members of Chestermere city council, including the mayor, have been dismissed by Alberta’s government due to alleged irregular and improper governance of the city.
-
Invasive ‘super pigs' encroaching on Alberta's mountain parks, experts warn
Experts are warning that Canada's "super pigs" – a crossbreed of wild boars and domestic pigs – are quickly encroaching on mountain parks and communities in Alberta.
-
Blue SUV used in brazen Beltline homicide sought by Calgary police
Calgary police have released a photo of a vehicle they're searching for as they investigate the city's 19th homicide of the year.
Edmonton
-
Girls, 12, charged in 'violent assault' of woman at Edmonton LRT station
Two 12-year-old girls were charged with assault in connection with the assault of a woman at an LRT station in late November.
-
Alberta minister's son in critical condition after crash
The youngest children of an Alberta minister were injured in a crash last Friday.
-
St. Albert woman killed in Highway 28 crash
A 30-year-old woman from St. Albert was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 28 east of Morinville Monday morning.
Vancouver
-
Driver arrested after nearly hitting pro-Palestinian demonstrator in Victoria
A driver was arrested in Victoria on Sunday after nearly hitting a protester with a car during a pro-Palestinian rally outside the B.C. legislature.
-
Police investigating after Injured senior dropped off at North Vancouver hospital
Mounties in North Vancouver are trying to find someone who dropped an injured senior off at the hospital last Friday.
-
B.C. economic growth slowing to 0.5% next year, private forecasters say
Private-sector forecasters in British Columbia say they agree with the government's recent projection that economic growth will slow next year.