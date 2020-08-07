LONDON, ONT. -- Hydro One announced additional support for customers on Friday.

With this being one of the hottest recorded summers, as well as having to deal with the current pandemic, electricity consumers were hoping for relief from their utility.

Hydro One has now extended their ban on residential electricity disconnections to ensure none of their customers are disconnected.

The ban had been set to end on July 31. No new end date has been provided.

"Hydro One will always stand with customers and communities and will never lose sight of our commitment to provide relief, flexibility and choice," said Mark Poweska, Hydro One president and CEO, in a statement.

Poweska also stated that they feel a responsibility to help those struggling with the right financial support programs.

Included in the announcement, Hydro One will keep its Pandemic Relief Program in place. The province's Ontario Energy Support Program and COVID-19 Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) are also available to customers who may be eligible.

Locally, London Hydro extended their winter disconnection period until June 17, according to a release in March.

The utility is encouraging eligible customers to apply for CEAP.