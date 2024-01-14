LONDON
London

    Hydro line repairs cause 401 closure in London, Ont.

    OPP cruiser in this undated file image. OPP cruiser in this undated file image.
    The eastbound lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Colonel Talbot Road in London, Ont.

    OPP said this is due to hydro line repairs.

    Police are on scene.

    No other details are available at this time.

