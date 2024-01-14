Hydro line repairs cause 401 closure in London, Ont.
The eastbound lanes on Highway 401 are closed at Colonel Talbot Road in London, Ont.
OPP said this is due to hydro line repairs.
Police are on scene.
No other details are available at this time.
Winter weather continues to grip Canada, with snow coming for West followed by rain
Frigid temperatures are expected to continue to grip British Columbia and the Prairies today as high winds and wintry conditions make their ways across Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.
15-year-old dead after falling off chairlift at Quebec ski resort
A 15 year-old boy died Friday after he fell off a chairlift at a ski hill in Morin-Heights, Que., about 90 kilometres northwest of Montreal.
'It is for him to decide': Former PM Chretien on whether Trudeau should run again
Former prime minister Jean Chretien sat down with CTV's Question Period host Vassy Kapelos for a wide-ranging exclusive interview airing Sunday to discuss how Canada has changed, when it's time to leave politics and how to work with political opponents.
Frederik X is proclaimed the new king of Denmark after his mother Queen Margrethe II abdicates
Denmark's prime minister proclaimed Frederik X as king on Sunday after his mother Queen Margrethe II formally signed her abdication, with massive crowds turning out to rejoice in the throne passing from a beloved monarch to her popular son.
Volcano erupts in southwestern Iceland, send lava flowing toward nearby settlement
A volcano has erupted in southwestern Iceland, sending semi-molten rock spewing toward a nearby settlement for the second time in less than a month.
Fire from Lebanon kills 2 Israeli civilians as the Israel-Hamas war rages for 100th day
Two civilians were killed in northern Israel on Sunday after an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon hit their home in a town near the border, raising new concerns of a second conflict erupting against the backdrop of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.
North Korea launches suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile that can reach distant U.S. bases
North Korea fired a suspected intermediate-range ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, South Korea's military said, two months after the North claimed to have tested engines for a new harder-to-detect missile capable of striking distant U.S. targets in the region.
Economists expect December inflation ticked up, trend still points to slowdown
Economists are forecasting Canada's inflation rate likely ticked up last month, but that isn't expected to set off alarm bells as long as underlying price pressures ease.
Albertans asked to conserve energy for 2 hours during electric grid alert
Albertans were asked for the second evening in a row on Saturday to limit their electricity usage to essential needs only.
Crash near Caledonia sends five people to hospital
Five people were transported to hospital Saturday night after a collision on Highway 54, northwest of Caledonia.
Family and friends gather for funeral of Six Nations, Ont. man killed in Miami
A funeral was held Saturday for Dylan Isaacs, the 30-year-old from Six Nations of the Grand River, who was shot and killed on Jan. 7 after travelling to Miami, Florida to see the Buffalo Bills play.
Dump truck takes out cable lines in Guelph
Crews were called in to make repairs Saturday after a dump truck took out cable lines in Guelph.
Flurries likely Sunday, risk of frostbite overnight into Monday
It’s a cold day in Windsor-Essex. There’s a chance of flurries Sunday with a wind chill near minus 23.
Winter arrives in Windsor-Essex
Windsor-Essex got its first real taste of winter Friday evening, featuring a rush hour dumping that played a role in many car crashes and made for a tricky commute.
Winter warming centres open in Chatham-Kent
With the cold weather here, Employment & Social Services is reminding the public that Hope Haven is offering its services as a warming centre in Chatham-Kent.
More snow, colder temperatures expected this week in Simcoe County
While this weekend's snowstorm got off to a start that was less intense than expected, more snow and colder temperatures are in the forecast for Simcoe County this week.
Police investigating early morning hit-and-run in Gravenhurst
Officers in Gravenhurst are investigating a hit-and-run that happened early Saturday morning.
Multiple collisions shut down section of Horseshoe Valley Road
Several vehicles were involved in two crashes that shut down part of Horseshoe Valley Road Saturday afternoon.
Poilievre rallies in northern Ont., shows interest in green energy projects instead of carbon tax
Over the course of three days, Poilievre is visiting Thunder Bay, Timmins, North Bay, Sudbury and Sault Ste. Marie as part of his ‘Axe the Tax Northern Ontario Tour.’
Sudbury's extreme cold alert extended
Organizations in Greater Sudbury that deal with people experiencing homelessness issued an extreme cold alert Saturday, which has been extended until Monday.
After the snow, forecasters watch for cold snap in Ottawa
After a week of snowy weather, including two snowstorms, forecasters are turning their attention to the cold heading Ottawa's way.
Chlorine leak prompts evacuation at Ottawa wave pool
Ottawa Fire Services says a chlorine leak prompted an evacuation at the City of Ottawa-owned Splash Wave Pool on Ogilvie Road Sunday morning.
Two dead from snowshovelling-related cardiac arrest in Renfrew County
Renfrew County Paramedics say two people died Saturday, suffering cardiac arrests while shovelling after a major snowstorm swept the region.
Ceiling collapse in Toronto building sends one to hospital: paramedics
A woman was transported to hospital early this morning after a structural collapse happened in her building in north Toronto.
Elderly man assaulted at shelter and sent to hospital in Toronto
An elderly man was taken to hospital following an assault that happened early this morning at a shelter in northwest Toronto.
3 arrested at Avenue Road bridge following ban on demonstrations
Toronto police say they have arrested and removed three people from the Avenue Road bridge, where demonstrations are prohibited.
Man found dead in parked vehicle was Montreal's first homicide victim of 2024: police
The death of a man who was found lifeless in a parked vehicle Saturday morning marks Montreal's first homicide of 2024, police have confirmed.
N.S. man faces charges after stolen vehicle crash: RCMP
A 26-year-old man from Canning, N.S., faces charges after allegedly driving 84 km/h in a 50 km/h zone.
'A system that has gotten out of control': Immigration minister to consider cap on international students in Canada
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says in the next few months he'll be looking at the possibility of putting a cap on the number of international students living in Canada, but he wouldn't say how great a reduction the government is planning on making.
Arctic air over Manitoba leads to extreme cold warning for most of province
The majority of Manitoba is under a special weather statement as arctic air is sweeping over the province.
Former Manitoba premier denies accusation she tried to push mine approval
Manitoba Progressive Conservative Leader Heather Stefanson says she did not try to push through approval of a silica sand mine in the days following her election loss last Oct. 3
'My flight was cancelled': Winter weather leading to flight issues in Winnipeg and across Canada
Waves of winter weather, from snowstorms to plunging temperatures, are wreaking havoc at Canadian airports.
4 passengers transported to hospital after vehicle collides with CTrain
Traffic and transit were held up in downtown Calgary Saturday night near the Kerby LRT Station.
Backlund helps Flames topple Golden Knights 3-1
Mikael Backlund had a goal and an assist, Jacob Markstrom made 32 saves and the Calgary Flames beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-1 on Saturday night for their ninth NHL victory in 13 games.
75 Westjet flights cancelled in Calgary alone on Saturday
The polar vortex continues to impact WestJet’s operations across the west, the airline says.
Bouchard scores in overtime as Edmonton Oilers beat Montreal Canadiens
An Evan Bouchard power-play rocket from the point at 2:01 of overtime extended the Edmonton Oilers' win streak to a franchise-record 10 games, as the visitors edged the Montreal Canadiens 2-1 on Saturday night.
Edmonton riding Tiki wave of resurgence with 2 new spots
Edmonton may be in the grip of a deep freeze but it's sweltering inside two of the city's newest bars.
Hypothermia calls and playing on ice: Hazards during B.C. deep freeze
As British Columbia marks another day of frigid temperatures from an "entrenched" Arctic air mass, emergency calls for cold-related medical issues are soaring and parks officials are urging people to stay off of frozen waterways.
B.C.'s highest court dismisses hog farm protesters' appeal
B.C.'s highest court has dismissed an appeal from two activists convicted for their roles in a 2019 protest and occupation at an Abbotsford hog farm.
'It brings hope': How chicken eggs are helping UBC scientists fight childhood cancer
With every crack of a fertilized chicken egg, Dr. James Lim feels closer to helping save lives.