Woodstock ONroute, eastbound ramps reopen after police presence

The eastbound ONroute just west of Woodstock has reopened as a police investigation continues.

A man and woman, who spoke with CTV News off camera, said there were sitting in their car when multiple police and emergency vehicles arrived shortly before 4 a.m.

The couple said officers asked those in attendance to stay on site for several hours as they investigated an incident.

An OPP spokesperson has not released any specific details but does confirm there was no threat to public safety.

The entrances to ONroute remained closed until 9 a.m. The facility and its services are now fully open.

Only a small complement of police remain on the scene.