Hwy 401 closed hear Woodstock
OPP are reporting a road closure south of Woodstock on Monday morning.
According to police, the eastbound on and off ramps are closed on Highway 401 between mile marker 224 and 225 in Sweaberg.
Traffic will also not be permitted to enter the eastbound OnRoute and the reopening time is unknown.
Police say the road is closed for “investigative purposes.”
Kitchener
-
House fire in Guelph causes serious burn wounds, large response
Large plumes of smoke were billowing out of a home in Guelph as crews responded to a fully involved house fire.
-
Listowel's own Corey Conners wins the Texas Valero Open Sunday
Listowel Ontario's Corey Conners wins the Texas Valero Open on Sunday for the second PGA title of his career.
-
Loaded gun found on Waterloo bus, youth charged
A youth has been charged after a loaded firearm and drugs were found in a bag left on a bus.
Windsor
-
Sunshine and double-digit temperature on Monday
Some very warm temperatures will be felt in Windsor-Essex this week. Although showers will be part of the forecast, temperatures will range from 8 C to 19 C.
-
One man in hospital after 'aggravated assault,' suspect arrested
Windsor police have arrested and charged a man with aggravated assault after an incident occurred early Saturday morning.
-
One year later: Sunday Open House at the Kyiv Home Project
“The project itself has turned out way better than what we ever envisioned,” said Gary Taveirne, local land developer. A Ukrainian refugee family prepares to move into the Kyiv Home Project in Cottam, Ont.
Barrie
-
Early morning Barrie GO Transit train service affected by construction
GO trains will run during the morning and afternoon rush hours between Allandale Waterfront GO and Downsview Park GO but transfers to buses will be required.
-
Six Ukrainian families living in Simcoe County united
The Barrie Kiwanis Club put on the event for the six newcomer families that they sponsored to come to Canada last year.
-
Police investigating house fire in Essa Township
Provincial police have been called in to investigate an early morning fire in Essa Township.
Northern Ontario
-
-
'It seemed like a nightmare': Survivor of crash that killed 4 teens recovering in Winnipeg hospital
The mother of a 15-year-old girl recovering in hospital after a major car crash is thanking the first responders who pulled her from the wreckage.
-
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Many Ottawa LRT maintenance workers missing training, report finds
A report prepared by the city of Ottawa's independent regulatory officer overseeing the light rail system shows many Alstom employees involved in inspections have not taken some of their mandatory training courses.
-
Morning snow slows down commute across Ottawa
It’s a slow commute in Ottawa this morning, as heavy snow creates slippery driving conditions on roads across the city.
-
Fire in Ottawa's south end claims 56-year-old man's life
Emergency crews responded to a 911 call just before 2:30 a.m. Sunday, reporting 'heavy fire' at a home in the 5000 block of First Line Road.
Toronto
-
Busy intersection in downtown Toronto reopens after shooting investigation
Toronto police are reporting a shooting in downtown Toronto, closing a busy intersection ahead of the Monday morning commute.
-
TTC fares are increasing today. Here’s what you need to know
Most Toronto commuters will start paying more for public transit beginning on Monday.
-
10-year-old boy killed in collision on QEW remembered as brilliant kid
A 10-year-old Beamsville boy killed in a crash on a highway in Niagara Region last week is being remembered as a brilliant kid who tinkered with things.
Montreal
-
Still no sign of missing man whose boat was found near bodies of 8 migrants
There is still no sign of a missing Akwesasne man whose boat was found where the bodies of eight migrants were pulled from the St. Lawrence River last week.
-
Montreal homeless man alleges city ticketed him hundreds of times, files lawsuit
An unhoused man is suing the City of Montreal and its police force, alleging he has received hundreds of tickets, including some on the same day, while trying to help the local homeless community. Guylain Levasseur, and his dog Misha, have been living out of a camper van for years.
-
Montreal man stabbed near Atwater Metro, rushed to hospital
Montreal police are investigating after a man was stabbed near Atwater Metro Sunday night. Officers say they got the call at around 8 p.m. to the corner of de Maisonneuve Blvd and Atwater St. The caller said a man had been injured.
Atlantic
-
Tories look to keep majority as voters go to the polls in Prince Edward Island
Voters in Prince Edward Island will go to the polls today after a nearly month-long provincial election campaign.
-
W5 investigates
W5 investigates | Priest, neighbours issue plea for help for struggling international students in Cape Breton
Cape Breton University has more than doubled in size by enrolling thousands of international students, and critics say the campus and community weren't ready. Watch the documentary 'Cash Cow' on CTVNews.ca and W5's official YouTube channel.
-
Hundreds march in solidarity with Halifax’s 2SLGBTQ+ community
More than 200 people marched in Halifax Sunday in solidarity with trans and non-binary people who have been the target of anti-2SLGBTQ+ legislation across the globe.
Winnipeg
-
-
'Today is about those survivors': Province funding new community-based sexual assault healing program
The province is providing more than a million dollars for a new community-based sexual assault crisis response and healing program in Winnipeg.
-
Up to 7 centimetres of snow, gusty winds coming to Winnipeg: Environment Canada
Winnipeg and southern Manitoba are preparing for another dump of snow as this unseasonably cold spring continues.
Calgary
-
Riverbend adaptive bike lanes a bust following residents complaints
A $5,000 three-week pilot program that created adaptive bike lanes along 18th Street SE, through the communities of Quarry Park and Riverbend last summer was a bust.
-
Police searching for suspects after Briar Hills break and enter
Police are seeking the public's help in locating two suspects who broke into a home in northwest Calgary early Sunday morning.
-
Canadian MacKenzie Porter celebrates first U.S. #1 song as CMT Award nominee
Alberta will be in the house Sunday night at the Country Music Television Awards in Austin, Texas, thanks to Canadian country star - and CMT Award nominee - MacKenzie Porter.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton MP private member's bill seeks to improve resources and care for Canadians with ADHD
An Edmonton MP tabled a bill in the House of Commons aimed at helping Canadians living with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) and increasing its early detection in children.
-
Free birth control would have far-reaching impacts for Albertans: doctors
Alberta's Official Opposition reaffirmed its pledge of offering free birth control if elected, with a pair of obstetrics and gynecology residents saying the policy would be life-changing.
-
Group opposed to Ritchie health hub says its gathered hundreds of petition signatures
A group of residents concerned over a new health hub near Whyte Avenue that is seeking approval to create a supervised consumption site gathered signatures for a petition opposing the project.
Vancouver
-
Nexus enrolment centre opening at YVR as program ramps back up
Frequent travellers between Canada and the U.S. will be able to apply for or renew their Nexus memberships at Vancouver International Airport starting Monday.
-
SFU students making prototype for cheaper, cleaner Stanley Park train powered by electricity
A team of engineering students from Simon Fraser University has created a prototype that could turn the trains at Stanley Park into zero carbon emitters.
-
From suffering to safety: Dogs rescued from 'horrific' conditions available for adoption
Four dogs that were found starving and suffering in what the B.C. SPCA described as "horrific" conditions earlier this year have recovered and are ready for adoption, according to the organization.