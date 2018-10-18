

CTV London





Highway 21 is shut down in both directions south of Goderich following a single vehicle crash.

It happened just before 2:30 p.m. Thursday.

A minivan was travelling northbound between Black's Point Road and Bluewater Beach Road when it left the road and crashed into a hydro pole.

That resulted in the hydro lines coming down.

The driver was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Crews are working on repairing the lines but the highway is shut down between Black's Point Road and Bluewater Beach Road until repairs are complete.