Huron Waves Music Festival finally gets to launch live performances

It would be a huge understatement to call the Huron Waves Music Festival an eclectic mix of musical genres.

"We start with country, and end with classical, a violin concert in Exeter, later this month. And, in between, there’s a little bit of everything," says Huron Waves Music Festival Board of Directors Chair, Paul Ciufo.

Even their launch video has everything from a Dixieland Band performing on the famous Ball’s Bridge, to a banjos and bongos on a tugboat. The Huron Waves Music Festival wants to be different, as they launch live music for the first time since starting the festival, in March of 2020.

"Our first live music was supposed to be performed two years ago, but there was a little thing called the pandemic, that interrupted and delayed things," says Ciufo.

The live performances, this time around, have already begun with Sunrise Sound Walks along the Lake Huron shoreline, to be followed up by Stompin’ Tom’s house band, a First Nations concert featuring Graham Greene, a performance by the Queer Song Book Orchestra, and a Ukrainian benefit concert, just to name a few.

"It really explores and give exposure to traditional Ukrainian culture and music, at a time when Ukrainian culture is under attack," says Ciufo.

John Miller who started Stratford Summer Music is behind the project, and he’s pulled together concerts for people with a very wide taste in music.

"We’ve been working on this for a long time, so we’re really excited, to get underway," says Ciufo.

The Huron Waves Music Festival runs throughout June. You can find out more here.