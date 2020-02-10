WINGHAM, ONT. -- Thankfully, they haven't been called into action yet, but the 70 members of Huron and Area Search and Rescue have some new tools at their disposal.

The team of professional civilian volunteers, created in 2018, now have a rescue ARGO at their disposal, donated to them by Country Corners in Exeter.

The amphibious vehicle is in addition to a trailer donated by Canadian Trailer Company, their command post donated by Redline Trucks, and most recently a 22-foot boat for water rescue.

While the HASAR team hasn’t yet been called in to assist with an OPP led search for a missing person, they have helped locate some missing children at community events where they’ve been present.

They also sent a team to Ottawa last year to assist with sandbagging.

Although they’re based in Huron County, HASAR can assist in searches across the province.

“We cover Huron, Bruce, Lambton and Perth counties. In addition to that we can be called for emergencies anywhere. Anybody that needs our help,” says HASAR member Heather Boa.

The 70 HASAR members are volunteers with professional search training. Everyone from accountants to volunteer firefighters.

They are, “Everyone from all walks of life, who want to volunteer and give back to their community,” says Jamie Mitchell, field operations manager with HASAR.