Huron OPP prepares for possible unsanctioned car rally event

Huron County OPP said an unsanctioned truck rally event may be making its way to Goderich, Ont. and the municipality of Central Huron Friday night.

Police said similar events in other areas saw some participants engage in illegal acts, including dangerous driving, impaired driving and stunt driving and other driving related offences.

Motorists should be aware that an individual can be charged with stunt driving on all roadways and areas "open to the public" such as a parking lot.

Police said additional resources are being utilized to preserve public safety.