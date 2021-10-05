Huron OPP opens collision reporting centre
A collision reporting centre (CRC) has opened in Huron County.
In an effort to improve public safety and create efficiencies, OPP says it has opened the centre for drivers involved in property damage collisions.
"We are very pleased to offer a Collision Reporting Centre for our drivers in Huron County. We anticipate motorists will find the CRC to be very beneficial in terms of enhanced safety and added convenience," said Inspector Jason Younan, Detachment Commander, Huron County OPP.
The centre is located at the new Huron OPP Detachment at 325 Albert St. in Clinton and will be open Monday to Friday, excluding holidays, from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The OPP is also reminding drivers involved in a collision that they must exchange driver's licence, vehicle and insurance information with the other involved drivers as required by Ontario law.
