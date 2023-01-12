Huron OPP investigate fatal three vehicle crash

OPP is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Huron, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Courtesy: OPP) OPP is investigating a fatal three-vehicle crash in Huron, Ont. on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023. (Courtesy: OPP)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

At least one person missing after explosion at Quebec propane company

At least one person is missing Thursday after an explosion at a fuel distribution company in Quebec's Lanaudiere region, according to provincial police (SQ). At an afternoon press conference in St-Roch-de-l'Achigan, the municipality where the blast occurred, a spokesperson for the Surete du Quebec (SQ) spokesperson said it's possible more people are missing.

Explosion at a propane company in St-Roch de l'Achigan (photo: Michel Varin)

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver