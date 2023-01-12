Huron OPP investigate fatal three vehicle crash

Huron OPP is investigating a fatal three-vehicle collision involving a transport truck that sent two drivers to hospital Thursday.

Police had Huron Road between Front Road and Kinburn Line east of Central Huron closed due to the crash.

Two of the drivers involved in the crash were transported by emergency services.

Police say one of the drivers has since died as a result of their injuries.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing and the identity of the driver will be released at a later time.

The public is asked to avoid the area.