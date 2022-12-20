Huron 'newcomer fund' aims to fill gaps for 60+ Ukrainian immigrants

Shota Dzandzava has found a new home in Huron County after fleeing his homeland of Georgia four months ago.

“When you are newcomer, you have not any credit history, or employment letter. Documents you need for renting, and that’s why no one was renting to us,” said Dzandzava.

Housing was just one of the stumbling blocks Dzandzava, his Ukrainian wife and young child experienced when they arrived in the region this fall. Luckily for his family, a support system, set up by Huron County’s Immigration Partnership program, was already in place to help the county’s newest residents.

“When we started this process in the spring, we put a call out for volunteers. We had 120 people step forward. It was more than we could assign people for. We had more help than we knew,” said Mark Nonkes, head of Huron County’s Immigration Partnership program.

Those contacts led to free housing for Dzandzava and his family in Londesborough, Ont., a new job at Hensall Co-op as a financial analyst and a new life.

“They gave us advice on documents and also gave us a lot of free things for living, and this help was really timely, and important for us,” he said.

It also spawned the “Huron Area Newcomer Fund,” which is being organized by the Goderich Lion’s Club to pay for unforeseen and extraordinary costs, like emergency dental bills for Huron County’s 60+ newcomers, for the first 18 months of their time in Huron County.

So far, the charitable group has doled out nearly $4,000 in help.

“We could help more people, with [the] more money we get,” said John Maaskant, Newcomer Fund co-organizer. “If we get more money we may be able to expand it.”

Of course, the ultimate goal is to match Huron County’s newcomers with great jobs, like the one Dzandzava found in Hensall.

“There’s not necessarily the Canadian education, nor experience, but it’s great to recognize those transferable skills, and it’s turned out wonderful for us,” said Hensall Co-op’s Human Resources Manager, Jessica Boughen.

“After so many problems around our family, the dreams are coming true in this wonderful country,” said an emotional Dzandzava.

