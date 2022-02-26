Huron County OPP warn of possible delays due to convoy
Huron County OPP officers are informing the public of possible traffic delays due to a vehicle convoy planned for Saturday.
Police say a convoy of vehicles is planning to pass through several towns and villages throughout the county.
“The potential size of the convoy may cause some temporary traffic delays in the affected areas,” said a statement from police.
Police say they recognizes the right of everyone to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly however the rights of the general public, all road users, local residents and businesses must also be respected.
Huron County OPP's objective is to maintain the safe flow of traffic and when significant delays occur police will aim to restore traffic flow in the safest manner possible.
Russian forces pound Ukraine for third day, Kyiv still in Ukrainian hands
Russian forces pounded Ukrainian cities with artillery and cruise missiles on Saturday for a third day running but a defiant President Volodymyr Zelensky said the capital Kyiv remained in Ukrainian hands.
Live updates: Hungary accepts all Ukrainians as scores flee
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has told a news conference in the border town of Beregsurany that Hungary is accepting all citizens and legal residents of Ukraine, regardless of whether they are subject to military conscription into the Ukrainian armed forces.
Path to war in Ukraine was laid in months of plans, warnings
Russia unleashed a broader, larger invasion than almost anyone had predicted. And Ukraine, at least by U.S. and other Western accounts, has put up a more tenacious fight than many thought possible against the neighbouring superpower.
W5 INVESTIGATES | Viral Facebook post sparks criminal investigation into pediatric dentist
W5 investigates disturbing allegations against a pediatric dentist in Nova Scotia whose treatment of children over five decades is now an alleged crime. 'Open Wide' airs Saturday at 7 pm on CTV.
Governor General says protests 'changed' Canada, must work on respect for each other
Gov. Gen. Mary Simon said she did not get involved in the politics of the protests, or meet any of the protesters, although she was kept closely informed of the tumultuous events on her doorstep.
Zelensky refuses U.S. offer to evacuate, saying 'I need ammunition, not a ride'
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has turned down an offer from the United States of evacuation from the capital city Kyiv, the Ukraine embassy in Britain said Saturday on Twitter.
Prince William and Duchess Kate say they stand with Ukraine
Prince William and his wife Kate say they stand with the people of Ukraine as they 'bravely fight' the invasion by Russia, in a rare public comment for British royals on political issues.
How the Ukraine conflict could redraw the world air map
Russia's invasion of Ukraine and aviation bans are creating huge no-go areas in the sky, with major implications for long-haul carriers that normally criss-cross the skies of Eastern Europe en route to Asia.
China says U.S. warship sailing in Taiwan Strait 'provocative'
A U.S. warship sailed through the sensitive Taiwan Strait on Saturday, part of what the U.S. military calls routine activity but which China described as 'provocative.'
Kitchener
Education minister orders review into removal of four-year-old student from Waterloo region school by police
Ontario’s education minister has ordered a review into the Waterloo Catholic District School Board's handling of a November 2021 incident where a Black four-year-old was removed from a Waterloo region school by police.
Man charged, girl found safe after Amber Alert issued in Kitchener, Ont.
A Stratford man has been arrested and a one-year-old girl has been found safe after Waterloo regional police issued an Amber Alert on Friday morning.
Truck carrying 16,000 litres of cooking oil spills in Cambridge, closing road
Saginaw Parkway in Cambridge is closed between Franklin Boulevard and Green Vista Drive due to a collision and a spill.
Windsor
Chance of more flurries this weekend in Windsor-Essex
Environment Canada is calling for a mainly cloudy day with a chance of flurries in the Windsor area on Saturday.
Bird e-scooters and e-bikes return to Windsor streets
After a highly successful first year in Windsor, Bird Canada is deploying 500 e-scooters and 100 e-bikes into the community “imminently,” according to company officials.
Barrie
Ontario confirms 34 more COVID-19 deaths, ICU admissions continue to decline
Ontario is reporting 34 more COVID-19 related deaths on Saturday as the number of people being treated in intensive care continues to decline.
OPP officer cleared of charges in death of elderly man who drove into Georgian Bay
An officer of the Ontario Provincial Police's (OPP) Southern Georgian Bay detachment will not face charges following an investigation into the death of an 81-year-old man in Midland last fall.
Potential mayoral candidates plan next move as Barrie mayor changes path
Potential mayoral candidates are planning their next move as Barrie Mayor Jeff Lehman looks to make a move to federal politics.
Northern Ontario
Survey finds parents having to financially help their children buy their first homes
Michelle Beaudry-Seguin, a realtor with EXP Realty in Timmins says she finds more of an issue with young people coming up with a down payment, not having good credit, and bidding over the appraisal value of a home. (Lydia Chubak/CTV News)
Nurse hopes to offer more postpartum support in Sudbury
Caroline Miller suffered postpartum anxiety and depression three years ago. Photo supplied
Ottawa
Anti-mandate demonstration marches to Parliament Hill one week after removal of convoy protesters
Demonstrators opposed to COVID-19 mandates have returned to Ottawa, though in smaller numbers and notably without any heavy vehicles, for a march on Parliament Hill.
Ontario could have 'really quiet summer' when it comes to COVID-19: Juni
As Ontario gets set to drop some of its COVID-19 mandates, the scientific director of the province's COVID-19 Science Advisory Table is suggesting seasonality and current immunity levels could help keep virus levels low in the spring and summer months.
A symbol of the Freedom Convoy protest arrived at an Ottawa councillor's office
The "Freedom Convoy" protesters may have left downtown Ottawa, but a symbol of their occupation arrived at a city councillor's office on Friday.
Toronto
Ontario directs LCBO to remove all Russian-made products from shelves
The Ontario government has directed the LCBO to remove all products produced in Russia from store shelves.
Ontario man purchases $800 worth of gift cards that turn out to be empty
An Ontario man who runs an auto business buys gift cards to show his appreciation to customers and associates, but he found out many of them he has been handing out as presents have no value.
Montreal
Quebec conductor steps in after Putin supporter booted last-minute from Carnegie Hall
Montreal-born maestro Yannick Nézet-Séguin has agreed to a last-minute substitution at New York's Carnegie Hall this weekend, taking over after a Putin-supporting conductor was turfed.
Montreal's Champlain Bridge to shine Ukrainian colours in solidarity
Montreal's Samuel de Champlain Bridge will light up the skyline with the unmistakable yellow and blue colours of Ukraine Saturday night.
Prison staff seize hashish, amphetamine tablets and cellphones in Quebec
Hashish, amphetamine, tobacco and cellphones were seized at the Drummond Institution, a federal medium-security detention centre in Quebec.
Atlantic
RCMP were short on officers in rural N.S. county before 2020 mass shooting: review
An RCMP review says that a county where the Nova Scotia mass shooting occurred had a shortage of officers needed to meet the force's policing standards in the year leading up to the 2020 rampage.
Two more COVID-19-related deaths reported in N.S. Friday; slight drop in hospitalizations
Nova Scotia is reporting two more deaths related to COVID-19 on Friday.
N.S. RCMP investigating house fire in St. Croix, involving 'possible entrapment'
RCMP is investigating a house fire that involved a "possible entrapment" in St. Croix, N.S.
Winnipeg
'I've been hearing the sirens, explosions and shooting': Ukrainian woman shares experience during Russian invasion
As the Russian invasion continues to take place in Ukraine, one woman is sharing a first-hand experience of what it is like being in a war zone.
Four cases of BA.2 Omicron subvariant found in Manitoba
There have been four cases of the Omicron sub-variant BA.2 found in Manitoba.
Condemnation over Russia invasion of Ukraine grows in Manitoba
There’s growing condemnation over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and some of it is coming from Russian people themselves.
Calgary
Multiple alleged victims of prolific Calgary con-artist come forward: CPS lay charges
Several people from metro Vancouver are alleging they were conned by the same Calgary man now facing charges of swindling at least $25,000.
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
Edmonton
NEW | Alberta expected to lift more COVID-19 restrictions at Grande Prairie hospital announcement Saturday
Premier Jason Kenney is expected to announce on Saturday that Alberta will lift more COVID-19 restrictions next week.
Madu tried to 'interfere in the administration of justice,' but failed: Kent Report
MLA Kaycee Madu lost his job as Alberta's justice minister Friday after an investigation found he tried to "interfere in the administration of justice," and he was immediately appointed as the new minister of labour and immigration.
-
Alberta shuffles cabinet: Shandro moves to justice, Madu becomes immigration minister
Premier Jason Kenney announced he shuffled Alberta's cabinet Friday afternoon, mere minutes before an investigation into Kaycee Madu was released.
Vancouver
'Would I be the one trying to take up guns?': Ukrainian man living in B.C. watches war unfold through his phone
During a video call with a friend in Ukraine, Pavlo Ponikarovskyi can hear explosions from the other end.
Langley man wanted on 3 arrest warrants found hiding in back seat during traffic stop, police say
A man wanted on three different warrants was arrested during a traffic stop in Langley this week after officers noticed him attempting to hide in the vehicle's back seat.
One of B.C.'s most wanted for more than a decade, Conor D'Monte has been arrested, police say
An alleged B.C. gang member who has been wanted for more than a decade has been arrested in Puerto Rico, police announced Friday.