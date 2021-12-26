Huron County OPP warn community of dangers of opioid use following overdose death

Windsor, Ont. -

After four suspected opioid drug overdose deaths this month, the latest occurring on Christmas Eve, Huron County OPP are reminding the public of the potentially lethal consequences.

Police say two men, a 32-year-old and a 43-year-old and two women, a 42-year-old and 43-year-old have all passed away in December as a result of accidental opioid overdose.

"These overdoses certainly highlight the fact that the misuse and abuse of controlled substances is highly dangerous and can be deadly,” a police news release said. “With that being said, we also know that overdose deaths can be preventable if medical attention is received quickly so I would like to remind witnesses to call 9-1-1 and stay with the victim. Don't be afraid, just pick up the phone and call, it could save your friend's life"

Between Jan. 1 and Dec. 25, members of the Huron County OPP detachment responded to 32 drug overdose incidents, including eight deaths, with the majority of those deaths related to opioid use.