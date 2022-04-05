Huron County OPP sounding the alarm on licence plate sticker scam

Huron County OPP is warning the public after two people fell victim to the latest text message scam.

According to police, two people from Huron County received text messages from scammers altering them that the Ministry of Transportation and Service Canada had refunds for them in relation to Ontario’s licence plate stickers.

The victims clicked on a hyperlink that was attached to the message where they were then asked to provide PIN numbers and passwords.

Fortunately, both individuals contacted their banks and cancelled their bank cards before any funds were withdrawn.

“Smishing” is a popular type of phishing scam in which scammers assume a false identity and target people via mobile phones instead of email in order to obtain private information.

Huron County OPP reminds the public to never click on these types of links, and not to give out personal, banking, or credit information. They also advise against providing Social Insurance Numbers over the phone.

Police add the Ministry of Transportation does not send information to the public via email or text.

Any legitimate agency will never request payment through Interact e-transfer, online currency (such as Bitcoin), or pre-paid gift cards. Police recommend that the best thing to do in these circumstances is to proceed with caution and not respond to any suspicious messages, and if in doubt, contact ones local bank or merchant.

If you have fallen victim to a smishing scam, Huron County OPP advise the public to report the suspected fraud to their local bank, the Canadian Anti-Fraud Centre, and police.

People should also freeze their credit and banking cards to prevent further identity fraud, immediately change passwords and PIN’s, and to monitor their financials for any suspicious activity.