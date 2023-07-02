Huron County OPP seek ‘suspicious’ pick-up truck

Huron County OPP is looking for witnesses after receiving reports of a suspicious vehicle in Goderich.

Police say on two occasions, around 10:30 a.m. and again between 4 p.m. and 5 p.m. on June 16, a woman was walking along the sidewalk on Huron Road when a pick-up truck stopped and the driver tried to speak with her.

Police say the vehicle is a newer model dark blue Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. Police are looking to speak with the driver.

The driver is described as a white man, unshaven with short dark hair.

Anyone with video or dashcam footage that can assist with the investigation is asked to contact the Huron County OPP.

The Huron County OPP is requesting anyone with information that can assist police to call 1-888-310-1122 or (519) 482-1677. To remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit a web tip at P3tips.