Huron County OPP investigating man and woman's death near Brussels, Ont.

Police are investigating a pair of deaths on the outskirts of Brussels, Ont.

Emergency crews were called to a Graham Road home Wednesday around 4 p.m. for a wellness check on the residents.

Officers located a deceased woman inside the home and a dead man on the property. Both deaths are considered suspicious.

Neighbours who spoke to CTV News say that a couple in their 60s or 70s lived at the home.

The neighbours, who did not want to appear on camera or give their name say the couple had lived there together since about 2007. They also say the couple were nice and got along with the rest of the people on the secluded street.

Autopsies will take place Saturday to determine the causes of death.

OPP feel this is an isolated incident but want to remind the public to always be aware of their surroundings and safety.

Police want to speak to anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area from Tuesday evening to Wednesday afternoon.

If you have any information, call Huron OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or 519-482-1677.