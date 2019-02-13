

The Canadian Press





A 69-year-old man has been charged after police say he was clocked driving more than 60 kilometres per hour over the limit earlier this week.

Police say they spotted the driver speeding in Bluewater, north of London, on Monday and pulled him over.

He was reportedly clocked at more than 60 km/h over the 80 km/h speed limit.

OPP say the driver, a London man, has been charged with street racing.

His license has been suspended and his vehicle impounded, both for a week.