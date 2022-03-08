Huron County OPP and OFM investigating fatal house fire near Fordwich, Ont.
One person is dead following a house fire near Fordwich, Ont. Monday.
Emergency crews were called to the blaze on Fordwich Line around 7:19 p.m.
Police say an adult occupant was unable to escape and is still inside the home.
Officials from Huron County OPP along with the Ontario Fire Marshal's office remain on scene Tuesday and continue to investigate.
