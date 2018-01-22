

CTV London





Over a dozen employers in Huron County are looking for workers at a London job fair.

“Not Just Another Job Fair” is taking place on Saturday, Jan. 27 at the Thames Valley District School Board Education Centre at 1250 Dundas Street in London. It runs from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m.

Huron County employers are hiring for over 150 jobs in a wide range of fields that include entry-level manufacturing, higher-skilled positions in trades, the health care sector and more.

Organizers say whether it’s a new job or a new career path, everyone who participates in this free event has the opportunity to develop professionally.

The human resources team will match applicants with job opportunities according to their interests, skills and work experience so they can be interviewed on site.

Employment service providers will also be on site to help connect applicants with local services and professional development organizations.

Space is limited, so organizers are asking interested individuals to register in advance to ensure they have time to meet you. Visit the registration page for details about the event.

Here are some of the employers participating in Not Just Another Job Fair:

Huron Feeding Systems

Northlander Industries

New United Goderich

Hensall District Co-operative Inc

Blue Water Rest Home

Design Concrete Systems Ltd

McDonalds (Exeter)

Bluewater Pipe

Dashwood Industries Inc

General Coach Canada