Huron County hosting concierges from Greater Toronto Area
Concierges from the Greater Toronto Area tour Huron County, Ont. on Monday, May 13, 2019. (Scott Miller / CTV London)
Scott Miller, CTV London
Published Monday, May 13, 2019 3:43PM EDT
In an effort to boost local tourism, Huron County is taking 25 concierges from the Greater Toronto Area on a tour of the region.
But these are just any concierges.
These are Les Clefs D’Or, a Luxury Concierge Association servicing only the highest of high-end hotel guests.
During their two-day tour of Huron County, the concierges will see the sights in Goderich, Bayfield, Grand Bend and Blyth.
