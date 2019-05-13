

Scott Miller, CTV London





In an effort to boost local tourism, Huron County is taking 25 concierges from the Greater Toronto Area on a tour of the region.

But these are just any concierges.

These are Les Clefs D’Or, a Luxury Concierge Association servicing only the highest of high-end hotel guests.

During their two-day tour of Huron County, the concierges will see the sights in Goderich, Bayfield, Grand Bend and Blyth.

Scott Miller will have more tonight at 6.