Huron County fire chiefs issue open air fire ban

An open-air fire ban is in effect in Huron County due to dry vegetation in the area.

The Huron County Fire chiefs declared the ban Friday, with no open-air burning permitted until further notice.

Fire officials say campfires for cooking purposes are permitted from 12 p.m. to 12 a.m. only. After midnight all fires must be put out.

The fire ban has been imposed due to “the extreme dryness of vegetation in the area.” It will remain in effect until further notice.

Fire officials say to immediately call 911 if you discover an open-air fire. Do not delay by trying to control or extinguish the blaze.

No burn permits will be issued until the ban is lifted.

Residents are asked to contact their local fire department for any questions concerning the ban.