More information about last week's double homicide near Wingham are coming to light, including the identities of the victims.

Doug and Marian Fischer were found dead inside their home last Thursday morning.

Police are still not releasing how the couple were killed.

Kevin Carter, 56, is charged with two counts of first degree murder.

Carter made a brief court appearance via video in a Goderich courtroom Tuesday morning.

He will appear again later Tuesday afternoon.

Neighbours say Doug and Marian Fischer were valued members of the community and will be sorely missed.

The couple who had lived on C-Line Road for several years, had five children, 10 grandchildren and 10 great-children.

Visitation for the couple will take place Thursday in Wingham with a memorial service on Friday at the Knights of Columbus Centre in Wingham.

Neighbours say the couple recently retired.