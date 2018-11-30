

Scott Miller, CTV London





A physician who has worked in Huron and Bruce County for the past 38 years is receiving a national award.

Dr. Marie Gear will be the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario 2019 Council Award recipient.

Gear was nominated by the Wingham and Area Health Professionals Recruitment committee and South Bruce Council.

She’s been a physician based in Wingham and Teeswater since 1980.

South Bruce Mayor Bob Buckle says, “Patients of Dr.Gear hold her in high regard for her empathy, kindness and intelligence.”

Dr. Gear is ending her career on a high note - she retired on Thursday.