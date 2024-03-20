LONDON
London

    • Huron County crash yields charges

    Highway 4 between Moncrieff Road and Westfield Road was closed for several hours following a crash on March 19, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London) Highway 4 between Moncrieff Road and Westfield Road was closed for several hours following a crash on March 19, 2024. (Scott Miller/CTV News London)
    A section of Highway 4 between Belgrave and Blyth was closed for several hours Tuesday, following a late afternoon crash involving two vehicles.

    Police said one of the drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash that closed Highway 4 between Moncrieff Road and Westfield Road, for more than five hours.

    Police have charged one of the drivers in the collision with failing to yield from a private road.

    A conviction on that charge, can lead to a fine up to $500 and three demerit points. 

