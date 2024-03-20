Huron County crash yields charges
A section of Highway 4 between Belgrave and Blyth was closed for several hours Tuesday, following a late afternoon crash involving two vehicles.
Police said one of the drivers suffered non-life threatening injuries in the crash that closed Highway 4 between Moncrieff Road and Westfield Road, for more than five hours.
Police have charged one of the drivers in the collision with failing to yield from a private road.
A conviction on that charge, can lead to a fine up to $500 and three demerit points.
