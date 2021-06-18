WINGHAM, ONT. -- Lisa Thompson is taking over as Ontario’s agriculture minister, replacing Oxford MPP Ernie Hardeman.

During a cabinet shuffle Friday, Premier Doug Ford replaced Hardeman as Ontario’s Minister of Agriculture, Food, and Rural Affairs, with Huron-Bruce MPP Lisa Thompson.

Thompson lives on a farm near Teeswater, and was previously the Minister of Education and Minister of Government and Consumer Affairs. She was first elected in 2011, and re-elected in 2014 and 2018.

“Minister Thompson has a valuable understanding of farm and rural issues and has a direct connection to those communities,” said Peggy Brekveld, president of the Ontario Federation of Agriculture in a statement.

“We look forward to working alongside her to grow the industry and continue to focus on the priorities and opportunities that will stimulate economic growth for all Ontarians.”

Hardeman had been Ontario’s agriculture minister since 2018.

“We engaged regularly with Minister Hardeman over the past few years and wholeheartedly appreciate his passion for agriculture and his desire to see our dynamic industry grow, innovate and move forward,” added Brekveld. “We wish him the best of luck in his future endeavours and appreciated our time working together for the betterment of Ontario agriculture.”

Two other local MPPs were also shuffled out of cabinet.

Elgin-Middlesex-London MPP Jeff Yurek is out as environment minister and Bruce-Grey-Owen Sound MPP Bill Walker is out as Minister of Government and Consumer Services.

Yurek is replaced by Dave Piccini and Walker by Ross Romano.