Norfolk County OPP say a 29-year-old man has been shot while hunting in the area of County Road 60 and W. Quarter Line Road in South Walsingham.

Const. Ed Sanchuk says police were called to the scene south of Tillsonburg around 10 a.m. "for a male that was shot as the result of a hunting accident."

The man was transported to a local hospital by EMS with serious injuries.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry is on scene, but OPP will continue to assist with the investigation.

Sanchuck, speaking in a Periscope video, is reminding hunters to be aware of their surroundings at all times