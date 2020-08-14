LONDON, ONT. -- Beginning Monday until Sunday, the Argyle Business Improvement Area (BIA) is hosting its first annual Argyle Scavenger Hunt.

Prior to the start of the pandemic, the BIA were working on ideas for a scavenger hunt, but it seemed fitting to reposition it as businesses affected by COVID-19 restrictions began to re-open.

The event itself is 'a hunt for jokes' where people follow a map of the Argyle area in order to find jokes and riddles to brighten their day.

The map was created to entice people to visit different areas of the BIA while discovering new businesses and parts of the community they may not have been aware of.

At marked locations, people are encouraged to take a 'selfie' with the joke and post it to social media with the tag, #argylescavengerhunt. This will enter participants in a chance to win one in five gift baskets from local businesses.

Stops have been set at businesses which have especially been affected by closures.

Gift baskets include salon, food, gaming, self-care, and sport certificates valuing $150 each.